March 27 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines entered into a timing agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) under which they agreed not to consummate their merger before 90 days post the date on which both parties have certified substantial compliance with a second request for antitrust-related information. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru)
