Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo among the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States, and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations. It offers non-stop service to Hawaii from over 15 United States mainland cities, which is more United States gateway cities than any other airline, and also provides approximately 144 daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands. In addition, the Company also operates various charter flights. The Company's fleet consists of over 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes and 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft and 18 Airbus A321neo aircraft utilized primarily on its North America and International routes. Its subsidiary is Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.

Sector Airlines