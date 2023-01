CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Pilots at Hawaiian Airlines have reached a tentative agreement with the company on a new four-year contract, their union said on Thursday.

The union, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), said the agreement includes an average 32.9% pay increase over the duration of the deal. The pilots will also get an average 16.6% pay increase on the date of signing. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)