Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HA   US4198791018

HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-19 pm EST
12.09 USD   -0.82%
05:35pHawaiian Airlines pilots reach a deal on new contract -union
RE
04:58pHawaiian Airlines pilots reach a deal on new contract -union
RE
04:58pHawaiian airlines pilots to get an average 16.6% pay increase on…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hawaiian Airlines pilots reach a deal on new contract -union

01/19/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Pilots at Hawaiian Airlines have reached a tentative agreement with the company on a new four-year contract, their union said on Thursday.

The union, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), said the agreement included an average 32.9% pay increase during the period of the deal. The pilots would also get an average 16.6% pay increase on the date of signing.

ALPA said the agreement also offered a signing bonus, higher company retirement contributions and a new health reimbursement account, and it improved the quality of life for pilots.

A scramble among carriers to staff up to capitalize on booming travel demand has enhanced the bargaining power of pilots.

Analysts at Jefferies estimate the United States is short of 10,000 pilots. This supply-demand gap is projected to last until 2027.

With the industry returning to profitability, pilots argue airlines can pay them more to cover their increased costs of living.

Hawaiian's contract will cover 1,000 pilots. ALPA said its members would vote on the offer for two weeks beginning Jan. 27.

If ratified by the pilots, the contract will become effective on March 2. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2023
All news about HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
05:35pHawaiian Airlines pilots reach a deal on new contract -union
RE
04:58pHawaiian Airlines pilots reach a deal on new contract -union
RE
04:58pHawaiian airlines pilots to get an average 16.6% pay increase on…
RE
04:58pHawaiian airlines pilots have reached a tentative agreement with…
RE
02:13pMuscle Maker's Pokemoto to Open Franchise Location in Mashantucket, Connecticut
MT
01/18Hawaiian Holdings Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Confere..
AQ
01/16Analysis-Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening
RE
01/10Hawaiian Airlines Creates $100,000 Scholarship Fund for Hawai'i Residents Attending Ari..
AQ
01/05Hawaiian Airlines Defers Boeing Aircraft Delivery Date; Agrees to Purchase Two More 787..
MT
01/04Hawaiian Holdings Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 644 M - -
Net income 2022 -237 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 627 M 627 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 7 112
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 12,19 $
Average target price 12,67 $
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter R. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shannon L. Okinaka Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lawrence S. Hershfield Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Snook Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William S. Swelbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.18.81%627
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 767
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.80%24 564
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.49%22 756
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.20%18 769
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.54%18 280