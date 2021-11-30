Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HA   US4198791018

HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hawaiian : Announces 2022 Investor Outlook Webcast

11/30/2021 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), will hold an investor event to discuss the Company's 2022 outlook on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A webcast is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

The call will be open to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian's website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not able to attend the live webcast, the webcast will be archived for 90 days on Hawaiian's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities - more than any other airline - as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Japan, South Korea, Sydney, and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian's Auckland and Brisbane flights remain suspended.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 21:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
11/05EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Hawaiian Electric Industries, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, ..
MT
11/05Earnings Flash (HE) HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES Reports Q3 Revenue $756.9M, vs. Street..
MT
11/05Earnings Flash (HE) HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES Reports Q3 EPS $0.58, vs. Street Est o..
MT
11/02Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its - Form 8-K
PU
11/02HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/02Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. Announces Expiration & Results of its Previously Announced Cash..
PU
11/01Hawaiian Airlines Appoints Alanna James as Managing Director of Sustainability Initiati..
PU
10/28Hawaiian Airlines Increases California, Seattle Service Ahead of Holidays
PU
10/27HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
10/27Quarterly Earnings Investor News October 26, 2021Print Share; Hawaiian Holdings Reports..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 576 M - -
Net income 2021 -169 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 949 M 949 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 6 403
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,53 $
Average target price 20,92 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter R. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shannon L. Okinaka Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lawrence S. Hershfield Chairman
Jonathan D. Snook Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall L. Jenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.4.69%949
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.87%23 114
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.06%18 186
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.51%15 394
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.71%14 979
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.64%13 775