(Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric on Monday disputed accusations that its power lines caused the deadly wildfires in Maui earlier this month, which killed at least 115 people.

The Honolulu-based power company's market value has slumped more than 60% to $1.06 billion since Aug. 8 when the wildfires began, amid scrutiny over its involvement.

Here is a sequence of key events involving the troubled utility:

Date Development

Aug. 8 Wildfires begin at night and wreak destruction in

Lahaina, a city of 13,000 people in northwestern

Maui.

Aug. 11 Hawaiian Electric says it is working with the

county to investigate the cause of wildfires.

Aug. 12 Residents file two class-action lawsuits in state

courts claiming that the utility is responsible

for the wildfires.

Aug. 15 Ratings agency S&P downgrades Hawaiian Electric

to junk status as investor concerns grow.

Aug. 16 The Wall Street Journal reports that Hawaiian

Electric is speaking with restructuring advisory

firms to address potential financial and legal

challenges.

Aug. 17 Hawaiian Electric shares briefly hit their lowest

since 1985.

Aug. 18 Moody's joins S&P to downgrade the company's

credit rating to junk status.

Hawaiian Electric says it was not looking to

restructure but was seeking expert advice amid

questions over its role in the wildfires.

Aug. 21 Fitch becomes the third ratings agency to

downgrade its credit ratings, saying potential

liabilities represent an "existential threat" to

the company.

Aug. 22 Hawaiian Electric says it has sought advice from

boutique advisory firm Guggenheim Securities.

Aug. 24 Shareholders of Hawaiian Electric file a lawsuit

against the utility provider in a San Francisco

federal court.

The county of Maui sues Hawaiian Electric for

negligence that led to the fires.

Hawaiian Electric suspends dividend and announces

steps to strengthen its balance sheet.

S&P further downgrades Hawaiian Electric's credit

rating, citing its likely inconsistent access to

capital markets.

Aug. 28 Hawaiian Electric says that it had shut off its

power lines more than six hours before the

Lahaina fire began, disputing claims of its

involvement.

