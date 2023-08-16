Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric Industries is speaking with firms that specialize in restructuring advisory work to address financial and legal challenges over the utility firm's potential liabilities in the wake of the wildfires in Maui, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
