Hawaiian : University of Hawai'i Athletics, Hawaiian Airlines Extend Integrated Sponsorship

HONOLULU - The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and Hawaiian Airlines today entered into a three-year, $1.7 million exclusive sponsorship agreement that extends the decades-long relationship between Hawaii's home team and Hawaii's hometown carrier. As the 'Official Airline of UH Athletics,' Hawaiian will welcome onboard student-athletes, coaches and staff representing the university's 21 varsity athletic programs in competitions on the U.S. Mainland.

'We're proud Hawaiian Airlines remains a member of our valued corporate partner family, a legacy relationship now spanning over 30 years,' said UH Athletics Director David Matlin. 'While we appreciate their longstanding commitment to our overall athletics programming, more importantly, we're grateful for their extreme care around ensuring safe and efficient travel for our student-athletes, coaches and staff.'

'We're thrilled to continue building upon our partnership with UH Athletics despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and we take immense pride in safely and comfortably transporting their teams to competitions so student-athletes can arrive rested and ready to compete,' said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. 'I can confidently say that all of us at Hawaiian Airlines will be cheering on our home teams and we look forward to a winning season.'

Under the agreement, Hawaiian will enjoy corporate partner branding benefits in signage, digital integration on official athletic platforms and use of marks, among other channels and assets. The airline will bolster its Flying with the Bows social media features in the new term, including student-athlete insights and in-flight surprises for its guests.

Hawaiian, a Diamond Level partner of UH Athletics and a sponsor for three decades, will title sponsor the 2021 Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Classic on Aug. 27-29. Fans can tune in on TV via Spectrum OC16 and Radio via ESPN Honolulu.

The UH Athletics and Hawaiian Airlines relationship was secured by Hawaii Sports Properties, the university's athletics multimedia rightsholder and Honolulu-based LEARFIELD team.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawai'i and 16 U.S. gateway cities - more than any other airline - as well as once-weekly service connecting Honolulu and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian is operating an adjusted flight schedule between Hawai'i and Japan and Korea, and has temporarily suspended service in Australia, New Zealand and American Samoa.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.