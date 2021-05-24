Hawaiian : Airlines Ramps Up Hiring Efforts Ahead of Summer Travel Season

HONOLULU - Hawaiian Airlines is seeking qualified candidates to fill more than 400 positions ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer travel season.

Hawaiian saw a rebound in demand in the first quarter and has been rebuilding its network and workforce to accommodate steadily growing interest in travel to its home state. The need for team members on Maui is particularly acute, and Hawaiian is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to attract experienced applicants for most jobs on the Valley Isle.

'We aspire to be the employer of choice,' said Robin Kobayashi, senior vice president of human resources at Hawaiian Airlines. 'We offer rewarding career opportunities along with generous travel privileges. As businesses recover from the pandemic, the need for qualified workers is increasing. It is imperative that we remain competitive, and we hope our sign-on bonus for positions on Maui generates a lot of interest.'

Hawai'i's hometown airline currently employs about 6,850 people, more than 90 percent of whom are based in the state. Most new positions are in airport operations and include guest service agents, ramp agents, operations managers and aircraft mechanics in Honolulu, Maui, Hilo, Kona, Līhu'e and in select cities on the U.S. West Coast; the majority are part-time positions. Full-time job opportunities at the company's corporate office in Honolulu are in IT, marketing, human resources and sales.

Although Hawaiian recalled nearly all furloughed employees, it is hiring to backfill vacant positions and to fill openings that support new routes. The company recently launched nonstop services between Honolulu and Orlando, Austin and Ontario, California, and added flights connecting Maui to Long Beach and Phoenix.

'We're looking for team members who can help us deliver the exceptional service and guest experience that Hawaiian is known for,' added Kobayashi.

For a complete list of job openings, position descriptions, qualifications, and benefits, visit www.hawaiianairlines.com/careers.

