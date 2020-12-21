Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, residents urged indoors

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big
Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from
the U.S. Geological Survey, followed by an earthquake that
struck at the volcano's south flank.
Residents were urged to stay indoors as steam clouded the
sky and ash fell.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an
earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale, its epicenter
located beneath Klauea Volcano's south flank, at 10:36 p.m.
local time, according to the advisory https://on.doi.gov/2LXAPQr.
It was the most activity seen at the volcano since 2018,
when a string of earthquakes and explosive eruptions at the
summit over several months forced evacuations. Hundreds of homes
were destroyed in lava flows.
Sunday's eruption was reported at the Halemaumau Crater of
the Kilauea Volcano, the Hawaii county Civil Defense Agency said
on Twitter https://bit.ly/3awLH1G early on Monday. The agency
urged residents to stay indoors.
The eruption started with multiple fissures opening on the
walls of Halemaumau crater, USGS said.
A picture from the USGS showed Kilauea's summit illuminated
by the hot lava with a plume of steam and gas bursting out of
the volcano.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Derek Francis in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)