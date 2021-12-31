Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HA   US4198791018

HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/31 02:09:09 pm
18.235 USD   -1.27%
01:12pSpirit Airlines to triple flight attendant pay through Jan. 4 -union
RE
12/30Omicron, unruly passengers deter U.S. airline staff from holiday overtime
RE
12/21NMI Holdings Names Ravi Mallela CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit Airlines to triple flight attendant pay through Jan. 4 -union

12/31/2021 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Spirit Airlines A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois

(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc flight attendants are receiving triple pay on any work through Jan. 4, their union said, as the budget carrier scrambles to keep its schedules intact after U.S. airlines were hammered by a week of mass cancellations.

The holiday season has been marred by delayed or canceled flights, causing chaos at most U.S. airports as sick staff and fear of contracting COVID-19 grow. Coupled with the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, many pilots and cabin crew are even forgoing overtime incentives.

That hesitancy, combined with bad weather and tight staffing, has led to over 8,000 flight cancellations over the past eight days, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

"All flight attendants, regardless of how you have obtained your pairing, will be receiving 200% pay for any pairing that touches Dec. 28 through Jan. 4," the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said in a statement. The union represented about 4,000 flights attendants at Spirit Airlines, according to the carrier's latest annual filing.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year, Florida-based Spirit Airlines was forced to cancel nearly 3,000 flights due to bad weather and staffing shortages.

JetBlue Airways Corp said in a customer note on Thursday that 75% of its crew is based in the U.S. Northeast, a region that has been hit hard by COVID-19 infections. The carrier has already cut its schedule through Jan. 13 by about 1,280 flights.

Alaska Air Group Inc said while the pandemic had hit its operations, the vast majority of cancellations and delays were due to bad weather.

The airline last week agreed to offer some benefits such as instituting pay protections in case of any reassignments on Christmas Eve, Christmas day, and New Year's day, the AFA said.

Hawaiian Airlines said it had not offered new incentives to its crew for working during the holiday period.

SkyWest Airlines said its operations continued to be hit due to weather and the Omicron variant, which is spreading rapidly and causing record-breaking cases across the United States.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and additional reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bernard Orr)

By Abhijith Ganapavaram


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. -0.04% 51.909 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. -1.30% 18.2272 Delayed Quote.4.35%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 0.14% 14.26 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
SKYWEST, INC. -0.96% 39.02 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. -1.27% 21.82 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
All news about HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
01:12pSpirit Airlines to triple flight attendant pay through Jan. 4 -union
RE
12/30Omicron, unruly passengers deter U.S. airline staff from holiday overtime
RE
12/21NMI Holdings Names Ravi Mallela CFO
MT
12/21UPS to Add More 767s From Boeing
DJ
12/20First Hawaiian CFO Ravi Mallela to Step Down; Interim Replacement Named
MT
12/17INSIDER SELL : Hawaiian Electric Industries
MT
12/13Hawaiian Holdings Improves Guidance for Q4 Revenue Decline; Sets 2022 Targets
MT
12/13HAWAIIAN : Current Report (Form 8-K)
PU
12/13HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09HAWAIIAN : Amadeus and Hawaiian Airlines begin new technology journey with Altéa Passenger..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 591 M - -
Net income 2021 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 946 M 946 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 403
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,47 $
Average target price 19,92 $
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter R. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shannon L. Okinaka Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lawrence S. Hershfield Chairman
Jonathan D. Snook Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall L. Jenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.4.35%946
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.91%24 900
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.64%19 885
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.49%17 453
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.87%16 365
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.03%14 290