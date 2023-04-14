Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HA   US4198791018

HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:02:43 2023-04-14 pm EDT
8.275 USD   -4.34%
11:49aThai PM gets a drenching in surprise water fight appearance
RE
04/12Hawaiian Holdings Announces 2023 First Quarter Conference Call
AQ
04/03Hawaiian : Airlines Appoints Lokesh Amaranayaka as Vice President of Airport Operations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thai PM gets a drenching in surprise water fight appearance

04/14/2023 | 11:49am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha got a soaking on Friday as a surprise participant in one of the world's biggest water fights, showing no signs of any dampened spirits from a slump in popularity just weeks from an election.

Dressed in the bright Hawaiian shirt traditionally worn at the Thai New Year festival Songkran, Prayuth showed up unannounced at Bangkok's famous Khaosan Road and was the instant target of throngs of revellers armed with buckets and water guns.

Videos on social media showed the former army chief, who seized power in a coup in 2014, wiping water constantly from his head and face and taking fire from all angles as he strolled through crowds that cheered and whistled.

The 69-year-old general went on the offensive soon after, taking aim at partygoers from close range with a fluorescent pump-action water gun.

Prayuth has been struggling in opinion polls ahead of the May 14 general election, with several recent national surveys showing his popularity at less than half of the frontrunner for the top job, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

(Writing by Martin Petty; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 918 M - -
Net income 2023 -169 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,63x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 446 M 446 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 7 108
Free-Float 97,3%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,65 $
Average target price 10,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter R. Ingram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shannon L. Okinaka Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lawrence S. Hershfield Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Snook Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William S. Swelbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.-15.69%446
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.80%28 005
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.30%22 431
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.55%21 294
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.20%19 068
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC17.94%18 122
