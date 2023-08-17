Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out defensive sectors.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas sent out a notice asking Texans to "voluntarily reduce electricity use" in a safe manner this afternoon due to extreme heat and forecasts for lower wind power later today.

During the 2019 wildfire season, one of the worst Maui had ever seen, Hawaiian Electric concluded that it needed to do far more to prevent its power lines from emitting sparks, but had not enacted the measures before the wildfire struck recently.

