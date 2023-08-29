Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into higher risk niches, reflecting growing confidence that the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle is drawing to an end.

Hurricane Idalia continued to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday while barreling toward Florida, where emergency preparations and evacuations were under way ahead of what forecasters said will be life-threatening winds and a catastrophic storm surge.

Hawaiian Electric gave back a tad of its Monday gains. The utility had argued, in a legal filing, that it could not be held culpable for the Lahaina fire because local fire-fighters had reported extinguishing a fire related to a downed power line shortly before power went out.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-23 1710ET