  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Hawesko Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    HAW   DE0006042708

HAWESKO HOLDING AG

(HAW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/19/2021 | 10:36am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hawesko Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.04.2021 / 16:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/geschaeftsbericht-2020/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/financial-report-2020/

19.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1186321  19.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186321&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 620 M 746 M 746 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2020 121 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 427 M 511 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 243
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart HAWESKO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Hawesko Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWESKO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 51,50 €
Last Close Price 47,50 €
Spread / Highest target 9,47%
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thorsten Hermelink Chief Executive Officer
Raimund Hackenberger Chief Financial Officer
Detlev Meyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Borwitzky Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Richard Fischer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWESKO HOLDING AG7.47%511
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2.56%647 117
MEITUAN-1.49%219 931
PINDUODUO INC.-24.97%167 029
SHOPIFY INC.6.70%150 161
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-4.97%79 387
