Hawesko Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/presse/zwischenbericht-2023/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/interim-reports-2023/

Language:English
Company:Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:www.hawesko-holding.com

 
