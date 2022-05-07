Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAWK   CA42016R3027

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

(HAWK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/06 11:51:35 am EDT
0.0200 CAD    0.00%
05/06HAWKEYE Seeks Shareholder Approval for Newcrest Acquisition at its Upcoming Meeting of its Shareholders
AQ
05/02Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022
CI
04/25HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND : Receives extension in time to complete financing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond : SEEKS SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR NEWCREST ACQUISITION AT ITS UPCOMING MEETING OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS

05/07/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

Greg Neeld
President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results

Disclaimer

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2022 06:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.
05/06HAWKEYE Seeks Shareholder Approval for Newcrest Acquisition at its Upcoming Meeting of..
AQ
05/02Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
04/25HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND : Receives extension in time to complete financing
PU
03/22IIROC Trading Resumption - HAWK
AQ
03/21HAWKEYE Sells its B.C. Golden Triangle Properties to Newcrest
AQ
03/21IIROC Trading Halt - HAWK
AQ
03/21Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire M..
CI
03/16HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND : Receives tsx.v conditional acceptance for a $540,000 non-brokered..
PU
03/07Hawkeye announces $540,000 private placement and cfo
AQ
03/07Hawkeye Gold & Diamond to Seek Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,39 M -0,31 M -0,31 M
Net Debt 2021 1,13 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,83 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Neeld President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary-Lee Neeld Independent Director
Chris Fraser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.33.33%1
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.34%170 708
RIO TINTO PLC11.20%113 829
GLENCORE PLC30.04%78 000
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.67%52 746
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 276