  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hawkins, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWKN   US4202611095

HAWKINS, INC.

(HWKN)
  Report
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died

03/26/2022 | 12:47am EDT
March 26 (Reuters) - American rock band Foo Fighters announced the death of Taylor Hawkins, the band's drummer, in a tweet late on Friday.

The band did not provide details on the cause of death. Hawkins was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a tweet posted to its official Twitter account.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in Bogota on Friday at the time of his death. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 740 M - -
Net income 2022 50,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 969 M 969 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 742
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HAWKINS, INC.
Hawkins, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HAWKINS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 45,88 $
Average target price 52,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick H. Hawkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Paul Oldenkamp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Drew M. Grahek Vice President-Operations
James A. Faulconbridge Independent Director
Jeffrey L. Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWKINS, INC.16.30%992
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-4.47%64 708
BASF SE-16.14%52 119
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.57%39 135
ROYAL DSM N.V.-20.08%30 664
FMC CORPORATION24.26%16 851