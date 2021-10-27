HAWKINS INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

Sales were $183.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 24%, from sales of $147.8 million for the same period a year ago. Industrial segment sales increased $22.0 million, or 36%, to $83.2 million for the current quarter, from $61.2 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in Industrial sales was driven by increased sales of both our bulk products as well as our manufactured, blended and repackaged products, in particular certain of our agricultural and food ingredient products. Water Treatment segment sales increased $12.6 million, or 25%, to $62.1 million for the current quarter, from $49.5 million for the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of increased demand for many of our products, as well as $4.9 million in added sales from the acquisitions of ADC and C&L Aqua in fiscal 2021. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $0.9 million, or 2%, to $38.0 million for the current quarter, from $37.1 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in Health and Nutrition sales was driven by increased sales of our specialty distributed products largely as a result of continued increased demand for ingredients used in health and immunity products.

chain challenges in each of our business segments and expect those supply chain challenges to continue. However, thanks to the efforts of our outstanding employees, the relationships we have with our vendors and the investments we have made in storage and infrastructure, we have been able to overcome these challenges and continue to serve our customers."

Mr. Hawkins continued, "Demand for products in our Health and Nutrition group remained steady in the second quarter, due to continued consumer focus on health and immunity products. In addition, like many industries, we have experienced supply

"We are pleased with our continued strong operating results in fiscal 2022, with record quarterly sales of $183 million contributing to an 18% increase in operating income over the prior year. Significant revenue growth in both our Industrial and Water Treatment segments was driven by increased sales volumes of many of our products and increased selling prices due to rising raw material costs. As a result of rising raw material costs, in the quarter we recorded a LIFO charge of $3 million, and nearly $5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, negatively impacting our gross profit. Even with this significant negative impact of LIFO, we were still able to grow our gross profit by 20% in both our Water Treatment and Industrial segments."

Gross profit increased $4.5 million, or 14%, to $37.3 million, or 20% of sales, for the current quarter, from $32.8 million, or 22% of sales, for the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.0 million, primarily due to rising raw material prices. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $0.2 million. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $2.2 million, or 20%, to $12.6 million, or 15% of sales, for the current quarter, from $10.4 million, or 17% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Total Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of the increase in sales, partially offset by the negative $2.5 million year-over-year impact of the increase in the LIFO reserve. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $3.0 million or 21% to $17.5 million, or 28% of sales, for the current quarter, from $14.5 million, or 29% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Gross profit in our Water Treatment segment increased as a result of increased sales, including the added sales in the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $0.6 million, or 8%, to $7.2 million, or 19% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.8 million, or 21% of sales, for the same period a year ago. The gross profit decline in our Health and Nutrition segment was a result of product mix changes as well as inventory adjustments of $1.0 million due to increased reserves for excess product on hand, in accordance with our reserve policies.

Company-wide selling, general and administrative expenses increased $1.5 million to $17.7 million, or 10% of sales, for the current quarter, compared to $16.2 million, or 11% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Expenses increased in part due to the added costs from the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua, including $0.3 million of expense for amortization of intangibles, as well as increased variable pay expense.

Our effective income tax rate was 27% for the current quarter, compared to 26% in the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of EBITDA is presented below. EBITDA for the three months ended September 26, 2021 was $26.6 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 14%, from EBITDA of $23.4 million for the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to improved gross profit.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 45 facilities in 23 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.