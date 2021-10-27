HAWKINS INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS
Minneapolis, MN, October 27, 2021 - Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three and six months ended September 26, 2021, its second quarter of fiscal 2022. Highlights include:
Record quarterly sales of $183.3 million, a 24% year-over-year increase, with increases in all three segments.
Record second quarter gross profit of $37.3 million, a 14% increase over the prior year, contributing to record second quarter operating income of $19.6 million, a 18% year-over-year increase.
Record second quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67, which was $0.10, or 18%, higher than the same period last year.
Record quarterly operating cash flow of $25.3 million, compared to $18.6 million a year ago, allowing continued repayment of debt, with its leverage ratio under 1.0x at quarter end.
Record second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, of $26.6 million, a 14% increase over the prior year.
Completed the acquisition of Southeast Water Systems in Alabama in September, as previously announced.
Year-to-dateoperating income, net income and diluted EPS each increased 28% over the prior year.
Executive Commentary - Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:
"We are pleased with our continued strong operating results in fiscal 2022, with record quarterly sales of $183 million contributing to an 18% increase in operating income over the prior year. Significant revenue growth in both our Industrial and Water Treatment segments was driven by increased sales volumes of many of our products and increased selling prices due to rising raw material costs. As a result of rising raw material costs, in the quarter we recorded a LIFO charge of $3 million, and nearly $5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, negatively impacting our gross profit. Even with this significant negative impact of LIFO, we were still able to grow our gross profit by 20% in both our Water Treatment and Industrial segments."
Mr. Hawkins continued, "Demand for products in our Health and Nutrition group remained steady in the second quarter, due to continued consumer focus on health and immunity products. In addition, like many industries, we have experienced supply
chain challenges in each of our business segments and expect those supply chain challenges to continue. However, thanks to the efforts of our outstanding employees, the relationships we have with our vendors and the investments we have made in storage and infrastructure, we have been able to overcome these challenges and continue to serve our customers."
Second Quarter Financial Highlights:
Sales were $183.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 24%, from sales of $147.8 million for the same period a year ago. Industrial segment sales increased $22.0 million, or 36%, to $83.2 million for the current quarter, from $61.2 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in Industrial sales was driven by increased sales of both our bulk products as well as our manufactured, blended and repackaged products, in particular certain of our agricultural and food ingredient products. Water Treatment segment sales increased $12.6 million, or 25%, to $62.1 million for the current quarter, from $49.5 million for the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of increased demand for many of our products, as well as $4.9 million in added sales from the acquisitions of ADC and C&L Aqua in fiscal 2021. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $0.9 million, or 2%, to $38.0 million for the current quarter, from $37.1 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in Health and Nutrition sales was driven by increased sales of our specialty distributed products largely as a result of continued increased demand for ingredients used in health and immunity products.
Gross profit increased $4.5 million, or 14%, to $37.3 million, or 20% of sales, for the current quarter, from $32.8 million, or 22% of sales, for the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.0 million, primarily due to rising raw material prices. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $0.2 million. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $2.2 million, or 20%, to $12.6 million, or 15% of sales, for the current quarter, from $10.4 million, or 17% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Total Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of the increase in sales, partially offset by the negative $2.5 million year-over-year impact of the increase in the LIFO reserve. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $3.0 million or 21% to $17.5 million, or 28% of sales, for the current quarter, from $14.5 million, or 29% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Gross profit in our Water Treatment segment increased as a result of increased sales, including the added sales in the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $0.6 million, or 8%, to $7.2 million, or 19% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.8 million, or 21% of sales, for the same period a year ago. The gross profit decline in our Health and Nutrition segment was a result of product mix changes as well as inventory adjustments of $1.0 million due to increased reserves for excess product on hand, in accordance with our reserve policies.
Company-wide selling, general and administrative expenses increased $1.5 million to $17.7 million, or 10% of sales, for the current quarter, compared to $16.2 million, or 11% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Expenses increased in part due to the added costs from the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua, including $0.3 million of expense for amortization of intangibles, as well as increased variable pay expense.
Our effective income tax rate was 27% for the current quarter, compared to 26% in the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of EBITDA is presented below. EBITDA for the three months ended September 26, 2021 was $26.6 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 14%, from EBITDA of $23.4 million for the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to improved gross profit.
About Hawkins, Inc.
Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 45 facilities in 23 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.
Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.
We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six months ended
September 26,
September 27,
September 26,
September 27,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income (GAAP)
$
14,133
$
12,190
$
30,761
$
23,978
Interest expense, net
329
339
678
719
Income tax expense
5,330
4,374
10,703
8,621
Amortization of intangibles
1,551
1,447
3,132
2,715
Depreciation expense
4,403
4,134
8,757
8,350
Non-cash compensation expense
862
686
1,661
1,386
Non-recurring acquisition expenses
9
265
11
265
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26,617
$
23,435
$
55,703
$
46,034
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September
September
September
September
26, 2021
27, 2020
26, 2021
27, 2020
Sales
$
183,277
$
147,801
$
364,518
$
290,973
Cost of sales
(145,990)
(115,004)
(288,257)
(227,200)
Gross profit
37,287
32,797
76,261
63,773
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(17,679)
(16,221)
(34,535)
(31,259)
Operating income
19,608
16,576
41,726
32,514
Interest expense, net
(329)
(339)
(678)
(719)
Other income
184
327
416
804
Income before income taxes
19,463
16,564
41,464
32,599
Income tax expense
(5,330)
(4,374)
(10,703)
(8,621)
Net income
$
14,133
$
12,190
$
30,761
$
23,978
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
20,986,542
21,055,782
21,010,422
21,053,022
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
21,140,087
21,245,762
21,168,809
21,268,562
Basic earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.58
$
1.46
$
1.14
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.57
$
1.45
$
1.13
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.13000
$
0.11625
$
0.25250
$
0.23250
HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
September 26,
March 28,
2021
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,802
$
2,998
Trade accounts receivables, net
90,057
90,603
Inventories
70,338
63,864
Income taxes receivable
-
175
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,478
5,367
Total current assets
169,675
163,007
PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:
307,021
300,404
Less accumulated depreciation
163,910
155,792
Net property, plant, and equipment
143,111
144,612
OTHER ASSETS:
Right-of-use assets
11,045
11,630
Goodwill
72,417
70,720
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
73,666
76,368
Other
7,890
6,213
Total other assets
165,018
164,931
Total assets
$
477,804
$
472,550
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable - trade
$
43,004
$
37,313
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
12,417
18,048
Income tax payable
877
-
Current portion of long-term debt
9,907
9,907
Short-term lease liability
1,625
1,587
Container deposits
1,528
1,452
Other current liabilities
2,191
2,155
Total current liabilities
71,549
70,462
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION
73,891
88,845
LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY
9,553
10,231
PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY
4,455
4,631
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
24,445
24,445
DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY
8,289
7,322
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
1,309
1,368
Total liabilities
193,491
207,304
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
-
-
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,888,923 and 20,969,746
shares issued and outstanding as of September 26, 2021 and March 28, 2021, respectively
209
210
Additional paid-in capital
44,801
51,138
Retained earnings
239,303
213,898
Total shareholders' equity
284,313
265,246
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
477,804
$
472,550
