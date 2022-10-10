Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hawkins, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWKN   US4202611095

HAWKINS, INC.

(HWKN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
38.62 USD   +2.22%
04:05pHawkins, Inc. Continues to Expand Water Treatment Footprint, Adds New Location in Delmar, Delaware
AQ
10/04Quantum-Si Names Jeff Hawkins Chief Executive
MT
09/23Exxon halts activity at Texas oilfield site following worker fatality
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hawkins, Inc. Continues to Expand Water Treatment Footprint, Adds New Location in Delmar, Delaware

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, today announced that is has extended the footprint of its Water Treatment Group into Delaware. With this new location, Hawkins now has 39 Water Treatment facilities in 23 states.

“We have aggressively grown the footprint of our water treatment group over the last three years with multiple acquisitions and new greenfield locations,” said Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “The organic and expansion growth contributed to top-line water treatment group revenue growth of 34% in fiscal 2022 and a 15% compounded annual growth rate over the last three years. We expect to continue to expand this business profitably in future years through organic growth as well as acquisitions.”

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

        


All news about HAWKINS, INC.
04:05pHawkins, Inc. Continues to Expand Water Treatment Footprint, Adds New Location in Delma..
AQ
10/04Quantum-Si Names Jeff Hawkins Chief Executive
MT
09/23Exxon halts activity at Texas oilfield site following worker fatality
RE
09/16Insider Sell: Toast
MT
09/14ReNeuron Group Appoints CFO, Chief Business Officer
MT
09/07Great Place to Work Names Hawkins, Inc. One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufactu..
GL
09/07Great Place to Work Names Hawkins, Inc. One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufactu..
AQ
08/29Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company's Small Cap Virtual Investor Conferenc..
GL
08/29Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company's Small Cap Virtual Investor Conferenc..
GL
08/18HAWKINS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAWKINS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 885 M - -
Net income 2023 65,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 794 M 794 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart HAWKINS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawkins, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWKINS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,78 $
Average target price 52,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick H. Hawkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Paul Oldenkamp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Theodore Thompson Chairman
Drew M. Grahek Vice President-Operations
James A. Faulconbridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWKINS, INC.-4.23%794
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-22.41%43 285
BASF SE-34.13%35 588
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-35.18%26 227
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED8.16%16 393
SASOL LIMITED22.98%11 090