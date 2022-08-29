Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company's Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Sidoti & Company’s flagship small cap virtual investor conference on September 22, 2022.



Sidoti is an independent equity research firm and registered broker dealer that has been a specialist in the small and micro-cap arena for over 20 years. Their conferences are attended by nearly 500 North American institutional investment firms that are interested in small-cap companies.

Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Oldenkamp will be available for individual one-on-one virtual meetings on September 22, 2022.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please visit www.sidoti.com/events or contact Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 49 facilities in 24 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.