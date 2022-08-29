Log in
    HWKN   US4202611095

HAWKINS, INC.

(HWKN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:44 2022-08-29 am EDT
40.83 USD   -1.70%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company's Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

08/29/2022 | 09:37am EDT
ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Sidoti & Company’s flagship small cap virtual investor conference on September 22, 2022.

Sidoti is an independent equity research firm and registered broker dealer that has been a specialist in the small and micro-cap arena for over 20 years. Their conferences are attended by nearly 500 North American institutional investment firms that are interested in small-cap companies.

Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Oldenkamp will be available for individual one-on-one virtual meetings on September 22, 2022.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please visit www.sidoti.com/events or contact Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 49 facilities in 24 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 886 M - -
Net income 2023 66,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 872 M 872 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 90,9%
Technical analysis trends HAWKINS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,53 $
Average target price 52,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick H. Hawkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Paul Oldenkamp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Theodore Thompson Chairman
Drew M. Grahek Vice President-Operations
James A. Faulconbridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWKINS, INC.5.27%872
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-14.78%50 683
BASF SE-33.73%36 754
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-28.42%28 962
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED8.25%16 960
FMC CORPORATION3.67%14 349