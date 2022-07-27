Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in the Seaport Research Partners' 11th Annual Summer Investor Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Seaport Research Partners’ 11th Annual Summer Investor Conference.



The conference will be held virtually August 23rd and 24th and is hosted by Seaport Research Partners. It is expected to include over 300 institutional buy-side investors and feature one-on-one and small group meetings. Hawkins will participate on August 23rd.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact your Seaport representative or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 49 facilities in 24 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.