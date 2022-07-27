Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Hawkins, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HWKN   US4202611095

HAWKINS, INC.

(HWKN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
36.84 USD   +0.96%
Summary 
Summary

Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in the Seaport Research Partners' 11th Annual Summer Investor Conference

07/27/2022 | 09:11am EDT
ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Seaport Research Partners’ 11th Annual Summer Investor Conference.

The conference will be held virtually August 23rd and 24th and is hosted by Seaport Research Partners. It is expected to include over 300 institutional buy-side investors and feature one-on-one and small group meetings. Hawkins will participate on August 23rd.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact your Seaport representative or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 49 facilities in 24 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 775 M - -
Net income 2023 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 780 M 780 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart HAWKINS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawkins, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWKINS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,84 $
Average target price 52,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick H. Hawkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Paul Oldenkamp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Theodore Thompson Chairman
Drew M. Grahek Vice President-Operations
James A. Faulconbridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWKINS, INC.-6.62%780
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-18.90%48 777
BASF SE-31.72%38 407
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-28.16%29 332
FMC CORPORATION-1.91%13 575
SASOL LIMITED34.46%12 928