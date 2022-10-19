Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hawkins, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWKN   US4202611095

HAWKINS, INC.

(HWKN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
41.42 USD   +1.79%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hawkins, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

10/19/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Roseville, Minn, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended October 2, 2022, after the market closes on November 2, 2022 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. 

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 885 M - -
Net income 2023 65,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 870 M 870 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart HAWKINS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawkins, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWKINS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 41,42 $
Average target price 52,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick H. Hawkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Paul Oldenkamp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James Theodore Thompson Chairman
Drew M. Grahek Vice President-Operations
James A. Faulconbridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWKINS, INC.3.14%870
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-24.50%40 988
BASF SE-27.27%39 484
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-31.70%27 635
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED10.16%16 749
SASOL LIMITED20.55%10 822