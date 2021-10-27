Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWBK   US4204761039

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.

(HWBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend

10/27/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable January 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021. The dividend payment is consistent with the previous quarterly rate.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, St. Louis, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert, Missouri.

Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Contact: 
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
Stephen E. Guthrie
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: 573.761.6100   FAX: 573.761.6272
www.HawthornBancshares.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.
03:43pHAWTHORN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:34pHAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, F..
AQ
03:33pEarnings Flash (HWBK) HAWTHORN BANCSHARES Posts Q3 EPS $0.88
MT
03:32pHawthorn Bancshares Reports Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
GL
03:32pHawthorn Bancshares Reports Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
GL
03:25pHawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend
GL
03:25pHawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend
GL
09/20HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.(NASDAQGS : HWBK) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06HAWTHORN BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62,2 M - -
Net income 2020 14,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,95x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 157 M 157 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David T. Turner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen E. Guthrie Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin L. Riley Independent Director
Philip D. Freeman Lead Independent Director
Frank E. Burkhead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.8.61%157
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 675
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.89%74 187
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.04%65 655
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.00%60 956
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.07%59 532