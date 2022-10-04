Hawthorn Bancshares : Announces Directorate Appointments - Form 8-K

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Directorate Appointments

Jefferson City, MO. - October 4, 2022 - Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), the parent company of Hawthorn Bank, announced today that Shawna Hettinger and John States have been appointed independent non-executive directors to both Hawthorn Bancshares and Hawthorn Bank's board of directors effective September 28, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Shawna and John to our directorate," said David T. Turner, Chairman, CEO & President of Hawthorn Bancshares and Hawthorn Bank. "With the bank's growth in both Kansas City and Columbia, MO, it has been the Board's desire to bring on additional directors in these markets. We are confident that Shawna and John are well-suited to expanding the insight of our board and we look forward to their contributions." said Mr. Turner.

Hettinger is president and majority owner of Streetwise, Inc., a pavement marking and traffic control company based in Grandview, MO with a location in Springfield, MO. She earned her degree from Missouri State University and has over 15 years' experience in the construction industry.

States is a member/owner of Little Dixie Construction, a Columbia, MO based general contracting firm. He earned a degree from the University of Missouri and has over 30 years' experience in the commercial construction industry.

In addition to Hettinger and States, Hawthorn Bancshares' board of directors includes Chairman, CEO & President David T. Turner, Kathleen L. Bruegenhemke and independent directors Frank E. Burkhead, Philip D. Freeman, Jonathan D. Holtaway, Kevin L. Riley and Gus S. Wetzel, III. The Company's advisory directorate is composed of Charles G. Dudenhoeffer, Jr. and Gus S. Wetzel, II.





About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, St. Louis, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California, and St. Robert.





