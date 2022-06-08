Log in
    HWBK   US4204761039

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.

(HWBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
26.82 USD   -0.30%
Hawthorn Bancshares : Annual Shareholder Meeting

06/08/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Annual Shareholders Meeting

June 7, 2022

www.HawthornBancshares.com

NASDAQ: HWBK

SENIOR

EXECUTIVE

TEAM

DAVID TURNER

KATHLEEN BRUEGENHEMKE, CPA

STEVE GUTHRIE, CPA

GREGG BEXTEN

Chairman, CEO

Director, Senior Vice President, Chief

Chief Financial Officer,

Regional President, Hawthorn Bank

and President

Risk Officer and Secretary

Senior Vice President

24 years with Hawthorn

43 years with Hawthorn

30 years with Hawthorn

2 years with Hawthorn

Director since 1997

Director since 2017

FRANK BURKHEAD, CPA

PHILIP FREEMAN

JONATHAN HOLTAWAY

KEVIN RILEY

JACK WETZEL

Co-owner, Burkhead & Assoc.

Owner, Freeman Properties

President, Ategra Capital

Former owner, Riley Chevrolet Buick

Co-owner, Meadows Contracting,

Owner, Burkhead Wealth

JCMO, LLC

Management, LLC; Managing

GMC Cadillac; Co-owner, Riley

LLC and Meadows Development

Management

Director since 1990

Member, Ategra GP, LLC

Toyota, Inc.

Company

Director since 2014

Director since 2019

Director since 1995

Director since 2019

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CHARLES DUDENHOEFFER

DR. GUS WETZEL, III

Former Senior Vice President, Trust

Physician/Surgeon

Officer (Retired)

Advisory Director since 1974

Hawthorn Bank

Advisory Director since 1978

2

Forward-Looking Statements

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS. This presentation and oral statements made during this meeting contain forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe ," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "strive," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward looking nature. These forward- looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to general business and economic conditions and any regulatory responses to such conditions; our ability to effectively execute our growth strategy and manage our growth; the geographic concentration of our markets; fluctuation of the fair value of our investment securities due to factors outside our control; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance; our ability to attract, hire and retain qualified management personnel; interest rate fluctuations; our ability to raise or maintain sufficient capital; competition from banks, credit unions and other financial services providers; the effectiveness of our risk management framework in mitigating risks and losses; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; our ability to keep pace with technological changes; system failures and interruptions, cyberattacks and security breaches; employee error, fraudulent activity by employees or clients and inaccurate or incomplete information about our clients and counterparties; our ability to maintain our reputation; costs and effects of litigation, investigations or similar matters; risk exposure from transactions with financial counterparties; severe weather, acts of god, acts of war or terrorism; risks relating to the COVID 19 pandemic; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; compliance with requirements associated with being a public company; and level of coverage of our business by securities analysts. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL INFORMATION. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures, as calculated by Hawthorn, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA. This presentation may reference certain market, industry and demographic data, forecasts and other statistical information. We obtain this data, forecasts and information from various independent, third-party industry sources and publications . Nothing in the data, forecasts or information used or derived from third party sources should be construed as advice. Some data and other information may also be based on our good faith estimates, which may be derived from our review of industry publications and surveys and independent sources. We believe that these sources and estimates are reliable but have not independently verified them. Statements as to our market position are based on market data currently available to us. Although we are not aware of any misstatements regarding the economic, employment, industry and other market data presented herein, these estimates involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that are subject to change.

3

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

Hawthorn Real

Union State

Exchange

National

Estate, LLC

Bancshares, Inc.

Statutory Trust I

Exchange

National

Statutory Trust II

Jefferson City

IHC, LLC

HB Realty, LLC

Hawthorn Risk

Management,

Inc.

4

History of Asset Growth

2003

1997

Acquired:

Missouri State Bank (Springfield) $32MM Assets

Acquired:

2007

Union State Bank & Trust $144MM Assets

Rebranded all locations

2000

2005

Acquired:

Acquired:

Osage Valley Bank $55MM Assets

Bank 10

$171MM Assets

Citizens Bank of Calhoun $70MM Assets

City National Savings Bank $91MM Assets

2004

2007

Opened:

Opened:

Branson, MO

Columbia, MO

Lee's Summit, MO

2009

Closed:

$ in billionsTipton

Branch

2012

Opened:

Liberty, MO (LPO)

Columbia, MO (LPO)

2019

Expanded Columbia LPO to

Full-Service Bank

2020

Established:

Mortgage Group

2019

Opened St. Louis LPO

2015

2017

2018

2019

Closed:

Closed:

Closed:

Sold:

Raymore

Collins

Windsor

Branson

Branch

Branch

Branch

Branch

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
