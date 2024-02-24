372,000 Common Shares of Hawthorn Resources Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024.

372,000 Common Shares of Hawthorn Resources Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 23-FEB-2023 to 24-FEB-2024.



Details:

A total of 2,480,000 of the common shares will be held in escrow and 1/10 of the escrowed securities will be released from escrow on the Listing Date, of the remaining escrowed securities 1/6 of the remaining escrowed securities, 1/5 of the remaining escrowed securities,1/4 of the remaining escrowed securities,1/3 of the remaining escrowed securities,1/2 of the remaining escrowed securities and the remaining escrowed securities will be released on the dates which are 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 30 months and 36 months after the Listing Date.