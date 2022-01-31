Hawthorn Resources : HAW - December 2021 Quarterly Report

GOLD

ANGLO SAXON GOLD PROJECT

Trouser Legs Joint Venture - Underground Gold Project

(Hawthorn Resources 70%, Gel Resources 30 %): Manager - Hawthorn Resources Limited

Hawthorn Resources Limited ASX: HAW ("Hawthorn" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders and the market on activities undertaken during the December 2021 quarter at the Trouser Legs Joint Venture underground gold project ("the Project") at Pinjin in Western Australia.

The Project area is located 140 km north-east of Kalgoorlie at Pinjin in Western Australia within the prolific South Laverton Tectonic Zone (SLTZ) (see location map Fig 1 below)

As reported to the ASX on 8 September 2021 the Company advised that the AMC Consultants Pty Ltd Report as commissioned by the Joint Venture had found that underground mining methods such as longhole stoping or airleg mining do not generate a sufficient return on capital based on the current MRE, at the prevailing gold price. In addition, long-term toll treatment capacity from nearby mills continues to be currently unavailable.

Accordingly, as reported to the ASX on 8 September 2021 the TLMJV resolved that the Anglo- Saxon underground project be deferred temporarily or until such time that suitable long term treatment options become available.

As previously advised, haulage and processing contracts for the low-grade gold stockpiles at Pinjin, stemming from the previous open pit operations, have been signed for the processing of an estimated 50,000t parcel of ore.

To date it is estimated that by 31 January 2022 a total of nearly 28,000t of the low-grade ore will have been hauled and crushed at the Lakewood mill with the recovery thus far on-shipped to the Perth Mint.

The full 8 September 2021 announcement to the ASX can be viewed on the Company's website at: www.hawthornresources.com

EXPLORATION

Edjudina M31 /481 -Gold Project

(Hawthorn Resources Limited: 100%)

For the December 2021 quarter only tenement maintenance work was carried out.

As announced in the September 2021 quarterly Report future RC drilling plans will be focussed further east testing near surface and deeper sections of the Neta Lode which was the target of underground historic mining via the Geneve and Senate shafts on lease ML481 and noting "… Whilst much of the past RC drilling by the company has tested this area the holes are widely spaced and require in-filltesting. Also, no deeper diamond drilling has been conducted which is needed to test such deep targets at a depth of 200 meters below surface…"

For the full September 2021 Quarterly Report to the ASX go to website: www.hawthornresources.com

