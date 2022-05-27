Hawthorn Resources : March Quarterly Activities Report

*In situ Magnetic is the material that is expected to report to the magnetic fraction. The in situ Magnetic quantities in the Tonnes column are expressed as the percentage of the in situ Total tonnes (as estimated from Davis Tube Mass recovery) The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the resource estimate in the prior announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. - See Announcements 17th December 2013)

The Company aims to progress the world class magnetite project through joint venture partnership with Hancock Magnetite Holdings Pty Ltd and simultaneously explore for lithium and nickel-copper mineralisation in the tenement.

The Company's Mt Bevan project is a joint venture with Legacy Iron Ore Limited (ASX: LCY) (LCY interest 60%; HAW interest 40%) and is situated 250km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The project is on a large tenement E29/510 which hosts 1,170 Mt of magnetite resource @ 34.9% Fe (Table 1).

Over $11.3m in bank at end of quarter (excludes $3.2m deposit by Hancock made in April)

Over $1m yielded from stockpile processing at the Trouser Legs JV from gold production during the quarter

New Mt Bevan JV between HAW, Legacy Iron Ore Limited ('LCY') and Hancock Magnetite Holdings Pty Ltd

Hawthorn Resources Limited ('HAW' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide its quarterly operational update for the period ended 31 March 2022.

Exploration for nickel/copper and lithium and associated metals

Initial geological reconnaissance and rock chip sampling was conducted in the eastern region of the Mt Bevan exploration lease. Pegmatite development in the area appears weak. Detailed geological mapping and surface sampling will now be undertaken in the northern and eastern areas. The northern area is proximal to the St George Cathedrals Ni-Cu sulphide discovery and the eastern area is along strike of the broad NNW trending corridor from the recently reported Red Dirt Minerals Li/Ta discovery at Mt Ida. Extensive pegmatite development is associated with the Mt Alexander granite which intrudes into the mafic dyke rocks that host the SGQ Ni-Cu deposits. Potentially there are chances to discover these pegmatites in the areas as similar a geological setting is evident.

Mt Bevan post-quarter events - new Mt Bevan joint venture with Hancock Magnetite Holdings Pty Ltd ('Hancock')

The final agreement between LCY, HAW, and Hancock was signed in the first week of April 2022

refer ASX announcement 7 April 2022 - 'Mt Bevan Agreement Completion'.

The details of the term sheet were originally outlined in the ASX announcement of 15 November

2021 and the final agreement comprises:

Hancock having exclusive right to earn-in to the Mt Bevan iron ore project and form a new joint venture agreement

earn-in to the Mt Bevan iron ore project and form a new joint venture agreement Hancock funding the Pre-feasibility Study (PFS)

Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) Hancock appointing Atlas Iron Pty Ltd (Atlas) as the manager of the new Joint Venture

LCY and HAW retaining all non-iron ore mineral rights.

In early April, Hancock also made the initial investment of $9m for a 30% interest in the Project (Initial Investment) with $8m cash being paid to Legacy Iron ($4.8m) and Hawthorn ($3.2m) and the remaining $1m to be available as working capital for the new Joint Venture.

With the completion of the Initial Investment, Hancock now holds a 30% interest in the Project with LCY and HAW holding 42% and 28% respectively.

Earn-in occurs with Hancock increasing its interest in the Project by a further 21% through the funding of a completed PFS. After the earn-in, Hancock will hold 51%, LCY will hold 29.4% and HAW will hold 19.6% of the Project.

Thereafter, and subject to favourable outcomes, work programs will be undertaken with the intention of further advancing the Project to a Bankable Feasibility Study.

TROUSER LEGS JOINT VENTURE - Gold

The Company's Trouser Legs project is a joint venture with GEL Resources (HAW 70% and GEL 30% interests) and is located 140km north-east of Kalgoorlie at Pinjin in West Australia within the prolific south Laverton Tectonic Zone (SLTZ) - refer location map in Figure 1 below.

During the quarter the Company completed its first two programs of processing the Trouser Legs low-grade stockpiles. These programs yielded better than expected results which are shown in Table 1 below.