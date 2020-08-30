Hawthorn Resources : Trouser Legs Underground Gold Project Update – In-Fill Drilling

|
31 August 2020
|
|
ABN 44 009 157 439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Level 2, 90 William Street
|
ASX Limited
|
|
Melbourne Victoria 3000
|
|
Australia
|
Market Announcement
|
|
Telephone: +61 3 9605 5950
|
|
|
|
|
Email: info@hawthornresources.com
|
|
Website : www.hawthornresources.com
Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX Code: HAW)
Trouser Legs Underground Gold Project Update - In-Fill Drilling
Hawthorn Resources Limited ASX: HAW ("Hawthorn" or the "Company") in its capacity as a participant and as Project Manager is pleased to update shareholders and the market following the commencement of the proposed Stage 3 infill-drilling programme at the Trouser Legs JV gold project undertaken jointly by the Company (70 per cent) and Gel Resources Pty Ltd (30 per cent). The Project is centred on the historic Anglo Saxon mine located at Pinjin 140 kms north-east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and is an extension of the recently completed Trouser Legs open-pit mine.
As foreshadowed in the Company's June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report1 the TLMJV has commenced a Stage 3 programme of in-fill drilling designed to improve the confidence category of the current Mineral Resource Estimate.
The in-fill drilling will be completed by Reverse Circulation method starting from the end of the Stage 2 drill program working south. Refer long section attached. Once completed this will connect with the Step-Out drill section of Stage 3.
Figure 1: Long section showing the Stage 3 and 4 diamond core sections and current Stage 3 infill hole drilling programme relative to the conceptual underground operation.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
1 Refer ASX announcement - HAW June 2020Quarterly Activities Report, released 31 July 2020
Stage 4 - diamond drilling
In the June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report1 it was reported that a two-hole Stage 4 diamond drill programme had been undertaken, a further 200m south of the Stage 3 programme, and that '…assays are due in August…'. As at the date of this report such assays results are yet to be received.
Figure 2: TLMJV - Underground Stage 3 and 4 drill positions looking north towards the TLMJV open-pit mine.
END
For further information: please contact Managing Director, Mark Kerr, or Company Secretary, Mourice Garbutt, on (03) 9605-5950.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors, Hawthorn Resources Limited.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hawthorn Resources Limited published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 03:04:00 UTC