Hawthorn Resources : Trouser Legs Underground Gold Project Update – In-Fill Drilling

Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX Code: HAW)

Trouser Legs Underground Gold Project Update - In-Fill Drilling

Hawthorn Resources Limited ASX: HAW ("Hawthorn" or the "Company") in its capacity as a participant and as Project Manager is pleased to update shareholders and the market following the commencement of the proposed Stage 3 infill-drilling programme at the Trouser Legs JV gold project undertaken jointly by the Company (70 per cent) and Gel Resources Pty Ltd (30 per cent). The Project is centred on the historic Anglo Saxon mine located at Pinjin 140 kms north-east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and is an extension of the recently completed Trouser Legs open-pit mine.

As foreshadowed in the Company's June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report1 the TLMJV has commenced a Stage 3 programme of in-fill drilling designed to improve the confidence category of the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

The in-fill drilling will be completed by Reverse Circulation method starting from the end of the Stage 2 drill program working south. Refer long section attached. Once completed this will connect with the Step-Out drill section of Stage 3.

Figure 1: Long section showing the Stage 3 and 4 diamond core sections and current Stage 3 infill hole drilling programme relative to the conceptual underground operation.

1 Refer ASX announcement - HAW June 2020Quarterly Activities Report, released 31 July 2020