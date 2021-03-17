Log in
Hawthorn Resources : 2021 03 17 - December 2020 Financial Report

03/16/2021 | 06:03pm EDT
Hawthorn Resources Limited

ABN 44 009 157 439

FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

THIS REPORT SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH

THE JUNE 2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND

THE SEPTEMBER AND DECEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITY STATEMENTS

These reports can be viewed on the Company's website at: www.hawthornresources.com

Table of Contents

1

Corporate Directory

3

2

Directors' Report

4

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration

7

4

Financial Statements

8

5

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

9

6

Statement of Financial Position

10

7

Statement of Cash Flows

11

8

Statement of Changes in Equity

12

9

Notes to the Financial Statements

13

10

Directors' Declaration

17

11

Independent Auditor's Review Report

18

2

Corporate Directory

Directors

Yijie Li (Chairman and Non-Executive Director) Mark G Kerr (Managing Director and CEO) David S Tyrwhitt (Non-Executive Director) Yongzhong Liao (Non-Executive Director) Zhensheng Liu (Non-Executive Director)

Company Secretary

Mourice Garbutt

Mines Operations Manager William Lloyd

Chief Financial Officer Tony Amato

Registered Office and Domicile

Level 2, 90 William Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 Australia

Telephone:

+61 3 9605 5901

E-mail:

info@hawthornresources.com

Internet:

http://www.hawthornresources.com

Legal Form

A public company - Liability Limited by Shares

Country of Incorporation

Australia

Share Registry

Link Market Services Ltd,

Tower Four, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3008, Australia Telephone: +61 1300 554 474 (toll free within Australia)

Auditors

BDO Audit Pty Ltd

Collins Square, Tower Four, Level 18, 727 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3008, Australia

Australian Securities Exchange Listing Code

HAW

Ordinary shares

Bankers

National Australia Bank Limited Level 1, 99 Bell Street

Preston Victoria 3072 Australia

Solicitors

Minter Ellison Lawyers

Rialto Towers, 525 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia

3

The Directors of Hawthorn Resources Limited present their report for the half year ended 31 December 20120

1

DIRECTORATE

The Directors of the Company in office since 1 July 2020 and up to the date of this Report are:

2 2.1

Mr Yijie Li

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Mr Mark G. Kerr

Managing Director and CEO

Mr Christopher D Corrigan

Non-Executive Director (resigned 8 February 2021)

Dr David S Tyrwhitt

Non-Executive Director

Mr Yongzhou Liao

Non-Executive Director

Mr Zhensheng Liu

Non-Executive Director

REVIEW AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Objectives

The Company's objective is to increase shareholder wealth through successful exploration and mining development activities whilst providing a safe workplace and ensuring best practice in relation to its environmental obligations.

2.2

Results

During the half year the Company recorded revenues of $79,786 (2019: $37,505,442) and generated a consolidated total comprehensive loss from contributing operations of $1,776,378 for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: $14,740,582 profit).

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

In the 2020 half-year revenue from the sale of ore amounted to $Nil (2019: $37,360,850).

Consolidated comprehensive loss for the half year amounted to $1,776,378 (2019: $14,740,582 profit). Mining costs for the half year amounted to $Nil (2019: $21,817,431), including amortisation of $Nil (2019: $2,392,867). Exploration and evaluation expenditure written off during the half year amounted to $1,236,114 (2019: $356,558)

Statement of Financial Position

At 31 December 2020, the consolidated entity had cash and cash equivalents on hand of $12,890,522 (30 June 2020: $28,987,487) and trade and other receivables of $177,054 (30 June 2020: $192,719), with net current assets of $10,576,390 (30 June 2020: $26,223,202). Total net assets amount to $13,164,146 (30 June 2020 $28,727,314), including exploration and evaluation assets of $2,389,852 (30 June 2020: $2,389,852).

Cash Flow

During the half-year, the consolidated entity's cash and cash equivalents decreased by $16,096,965 (31 December 2019: increased $14,610,697) with operations expending $704,153 (2019: $18,446,710 generated). Cash generated from sales amounted to $Nil (2019: $36,809,444). Payments for exploration and development expenditure amounted to $1,629,825 (2019: $414,415). The most significant cash flows for the period were the repayment of capital to shareholders of $8,234,809 and a dividend paid out of $5,265,190 (2019: $Nil).

2.3

Corporate Activities

FundingIssued Securities

2.3.1 ASX Quoted Ordinary fully paid shares:

As at 31 December 2020, and as at the date of this report, the number of ordinary shares on issue is represented by 333,515,613 ordinary fully paid shares (30 June 2020: 333,515,613).

2.3.2 Non-Quoted Performance Rights

As at 31 December 2020 and as at the date of this report the number of Performance Rights subject to achievement of performance milestones is NIL (30 June 2020: NIL).

Net Asset Backing per Share

As at 31 December the Net Asset Backing per one ordinary fully paid share:

December 2020 $0.0395

June 2020 $0.0861

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hawthorn Resources Limited published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 22:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
