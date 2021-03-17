Hawthorn Resources : 2021 03 17 - December 2020 Financial Report

Hawthorn Resources Limited
ABN 44 009 157 439
FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
THIS REPORT SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH
THE JUNE 2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND
THE SEPTEMBER AND DECEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITY STATEMENTS
These reports can be viewed on the Company's website at: www.hawthornresources.com
Table of Contents
|
1
|
Corporate Directory
|
3
|
2
|
Directors' Report
|
4
|
3
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
7
|
4
|
Financial Statements
|
8
|
5
|
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
|
Comprehensive Income
|
9
|
6
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
10
|
7
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
11
|
8
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
12
|
9
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
13
|
10
|
Directors' Declaration
|
17
|
11
|
Independent Auditor's Review Report
|
18
|
2
Corporate Directory
Directors
Yijie Li (Chairman and Non-Executive Director) Mark G Kerr (Managing Director and CEO) David S Tyrwhitt (Non-Executive Director) Yongzhong Liao (Non-Executive Director) Zhensheng Liu (Non-Executive Director)
Company Secretary
Mourice Garbutt
Mines Operations Manager William Lloyd
Chief Financial Officer Tony Amato
Registered Office and Domicile
Level 2, 90 William Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 Australia
A public company - Liability Limited by Shares
Country of Incorporation
Australia
Share Registry
Link Market Services Ltd,
Tower Four, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria 3008, Australia Telephone: +61 1300 554 474 (toll free within Australia)
Auditors
BDO Audit Pty Ltd
Collins Square, Tower Four, Level 18, 727 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3008, Australia
Australian Securities Exchange Listing Code
HAW
Ordinary shares
Bankers
National Australia Bank Limited Level 1, 99 Bell Street
Preston Victoria 3072 Australia
Solicitors
Minter Ellison Lawyers
Rialto Towers, 525 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000, Australia
3
The Directors of Hawthorn Resources Limited present their report for the half year ended 31 December 20120
1
DIRECTORATE
The Directors of the Company in office since 1 July 2020 and up to the date of this Report are:
2 2.1
|
Mr Yijie Li
|
Chairman and Non-Executive Director
|
Mr Mark G. Kerr
|
Managing Director and CEO
|
Mr Christopher D Corrigan
|
Non-Executive Director (resigned 8 February 2021)
|
Dr David S Tyrwhitt
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Mr Yongzhou Liao
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Mr Zhensheng Liu
|
Non-Executive Director
|
REVIEW AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Objectives
The Company's objective is to increase shareholder wealth through successful exploration and mining development activities whilst providing a safe workplace and ensuring best practice in relation to its environmental obligations.
2.2
Results
During the half year the Company recorded revenues of $79,786 (2019: $37,505,442) and generated a consolidated total comprehensive loss from contributing operations of $1,776,378 for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: $14,740,582 profit).
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
In the 2020 half-year revenue from the sale of ore amounted to $Nil (2019: $37,360,850).
Consolidated comprehensive loss for the half year amounted to $1,776,378 (2019: $14,740,582 profit). Mining costs for the half year amounted to $Nil (2019: $21,817,431), including amortisation of $Nil (2019: $2,392,867). Exploration and evaluation expenditure written off during the half year amounted to $1,236,114 (2019: $356,558)
Statement of Financial Position
At 31 December 2020, the consolidated entity had cash and cash equivalents on hand of $12,890,522 (30 June 2020: $28,987,487) and trade and other receivables of $177,054 (30 June 2020: $192,719), with net current assets of $10,576,390 (30 June 2020: $26,223,202). Total net assets amount to $13,164,146 (30 June 2020 $28,727,314), including exploration and evaluation assets of $2,389,852 (30 June 2020: $2,389,852).
Cash Flow
During the half-year, the consolidated entity's cash and cash equivalents decreased by $16,096,965 (31 December 2019: increased $14,610,697) with operations expending $704,153 (2019: $18,446,710 generated). Cash generated from sales amounted to $Nil (2019: $36,809,444). Payments for exploration and development expenditure amounted to $1,629,825 (2019: $414,415). The most significant cash flows for the period were the repayment of capital to shareholders of $8,234,809 and a dividend paid out of $5,265,190 (2019: $Nil).
2.3
Corporate Activities
FundingIssued Securities
2.3.1 ASX Quoted Ordinary fully paid shares:
As at 31 December 2020, and as at the date of this report, the number of ordinary shares on issue is represented by 333,515,613 ordinary fully paid shares (30 June 2020: 333,515,613).
2.3.2 Non-Quoted Performance Rights
As at 31 December 2020 and as at the date of this report the number of Performance Rights subject to achievement of performance milestones is NIL (30 June 2020: NIL).
Net Asset Backing per Share
As at 31 December the Net Asset Backing per one ordinary fully paid share:
December 2020 $0.0395
June 2020 $0.0861
4