HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL
ﺔﻴﺋﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺎﻴﺤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INDUSTRIES CO.
PM 12:15:49 2023-08-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 20-08-2023 12:15:49 PM
ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋ) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺐﻳﻮﺼﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Correction of item Twenty of Annual Report
Twenty: contracts and engagements
ﺕﺎﻃﺎﺒﺗﺭﻻﺍﻭ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﻟﺍ :ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋ
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺮـﺒﺗ ﻢﻟ :ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻘﻴﻘﺸﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ .ﺃ
a. With subsidiaries, sister or affiliate companies :
.ﺎﻬﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺩﻮـﻘﻋ ﺔﻳﺃ
The company has not entered into any contracts with any
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻊﻣ .ﺏ
subsidiary.
:ﻢﻬﺑﺭﺎﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻒﻇﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ
b. With the Chairman of the Board of Directors, members
ﻕﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺮﻀﺤﺘﺴﻤﻟ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺞﻳﻭﺮﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﺗ •
of the Board, the General Manager, or any employee of
ﺀﺰﺟ ﻝﺁ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻟﺪﻴﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺪﻗﺎﻌﺗ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ
the company or their relatives:
/ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻰﻟﺇ 2006 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺙﺭﻹﺎﺑ ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ
• Hayat is promoting and distributing its products in the
ﻪﺘﻨﺑﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﺖﻜﻠﻤﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻱﺩﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺮﻫﺎﻣ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ
Jordanian market through a contract with KDS Pharma,
ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻪﻴﻟﺇ ﺖﻟﺁ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺒﻟﺎﻏ ﻱﺩﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺮﻫﺎﻣ ﺡﺮﻓ
part of which was inherited in the year 2006 to a member
ﻰﻟﺇ ﺙﺭﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻟﺪﻴﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﻝﺁ ﺎﻤﻛ ،ﺙﺭﻹﺍ
of the Board of Directors / Managing Director, Maher
ﺍﺬﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻱﺩﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺓﺪﻏﺭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Moh'd Ali Kurdi, where later his daughter, Farah Maher
ﻞﺒﻗ ﻪﻣﺍﺮﺑﺇ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻥﺎﻛ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ ﺞﻳﻭﺮﺗ ﺪﻘﻌﻟ ًﺍﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ ﻥﺎﻛ ﺪﻗﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ
Al-Kurdi, owned the majority of the shares that devolved
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ
to him through inheritance. Also, a part of the ownership
ﻊﻀﺨﻳﻭ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻣ ﻪﻧﻮﻛ ﺪﻗﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻﻭ .2005
of KDS Pharma was transferred by inheritance to a
ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺎﻄﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺣﺇﻭ ﺔﺴﻓﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﻠﻄﻟﺍﻭ ﺽﺮﻌﻠﻟ
member of the Board of Directors, Raghda Moh'd Ali
.ﺎﻬﺑ ﺆﺒﻨﺘﻟﺍ
Kurdi,. Noting that this distribution contract was a
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺬﻨﻣ ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻓﺎﻨﺻﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﺗﻭ •
continuation of a promotion and distribution contract
ﺰﻳﺰﻌﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻖﻓﻮﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﻳ ﺔﻴﻗﺍﺮﻋ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ 2000
that had been concluded before changing the legal status
ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻﻭ ،ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﺢﻟﺎﺼﻣ ﻪﻟ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻨﻣ ًﺍﺀﺰﺟ ﻞﻴﻋﺎﻤﺳﺍ
of Hayat to a public shareholding in the year 2005. It is
ﺕﻻﺎﺣﺇﻭ ﺔﺴﻓﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﻠﻄﻟﺍﻭ ﺽﺮﻌﻠﻟ ﻊﻀﺨﻳﻭ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻣ ﻪﻧﻮﻛ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ
not possible to determine the value of this contracting
.ﺎﻬﺑ ﺆﺒﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺎﻄﻌﻟﺍ
because it is variable and subject to supply and demand,
ﻊﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ 2018 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻣﺮﺑﺃﻭ •
competition and unpredictable tenders' awards.
ﺎﻬﺗﺎﻣﺪﺧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺮﻫﺎﻣ ﺡﺮﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻻﺪﻴﺼﻟﺍ
• Hayat has been distributing its products in the Iraqi
ﺚﻴﺣ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ ﻝﺎﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ
market since 2000 through Iraqi companies that member
،ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﻞﻐﺸﺗ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ
Mowaffaq Abdulaziz Ismail owns part of or has interests
ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻﻭ ،ﻞﻤﻋ ﺔﻋﺎﺳ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 45 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
in. The value of this contracting cannot be determined as
.ﺮﺧﺁﻭ ﺖﻗﻭ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻑﻼﺘﺧﻻ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
it is variable, and is subject to supply and demand,
competition and unpredictable tender's awards and bid
referrals.
- In the year 2018, Hayat concluded a consulting contract with pharmacist, Dr. Farah Maher Al-Kurdi, to obtain her services in the field of business development and marketing, with a value of JD 45 per working hour. This contract was made for continuity, as she previously held the position of Business Development and Marketing Manager, and its total value cannot be determined due to the difference in the number of hours from time to time.
HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
