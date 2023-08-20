HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL

ﺔﻴﺋﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺎﻴﺤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INDUSTRIES CO.

PM 12:15:49 2023-08-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 20-08-2023 12:15:49 PM

ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ (ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋ) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺐﻳﻮﺼﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Correction of item Twenty of Annual Report

Twenty: contracts and engagements

ﺕﺎﻃﺎﺒﺗﺭﻻﺍﻭ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﻟﺍ :ﻥﻭﺮﺸﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺮـﺒﺗ ﻢﻟ :ﺔﻔﻴﻠﺤﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻘﻴﻘﺸﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ .ﺃ

a. With subsidiaries, sister or affiliate companies :

.ﺎﻬﻟ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺩﻮـﻘﻋ ﺔﻳﺃ

The company has not entered into any contracts with any

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻊﻣ .ﺏ

subsidiary.

:ﻢﻬﺑﺭﺎﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻒﻇﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ

b. With the Chairman of the Board of Directors, members

ﻕﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺮﻀﺤﺘﺴﻤﻟ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺞﻳﻭﺮﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﺗ •

of the Board, the General Manager, or any employee of

ﺀﺰﺟ ﻝﺁ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻟﺪﻴﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺪﻗﺎﻌﺗ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ

the company or their relatives:

/ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻰﻟﺇ 2006 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺙﺭﻹﺎﺑ ﺎﻬﺘﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ

• Hayat is promoting and distributing its products in the

ﻪﺘﻨﺑﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﺖﻜﻠﻤﺗ ﺚﻴﺣ ﻱﺩﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺮﻫﺎﻣ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ

Jordanian market through a contract with KDS Pharma,

ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻪﻴﻟﺇ ﺖﻟﺁ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﺒﻟﺎﻏ ﻱﺩﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺮﻫﺎﻣ ﺡﺮﻓ

part of which was inherited in the year 2006 to a member

ﻰﻟﺇ ﺙﺭﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻟﺪﻴﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺪﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺀﺰﺟ ﻝﺁ ﺎﻤﻛ ،ﺙﺭﻹﺍ

of the Board of Directors / Managing Director, Maher

ﺍﺬﻫ ﻥﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻱﺩﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺓﺪﻏﺭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Moh'd Ali Kurdi, where later his daughter, Farah Maher

ﻞﺒﻗ ﻪﻣﺍﺮﺑﺇ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻥﺎﻛ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ ﺞﻳﻭﺮﺗ ﺪﻘﻌﻟ ًﺍﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﺍ ﻥﺎﻛ ﺪﻗﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ

Al-Kurdi, owned the majority of the shares that devolved

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ

to him through inheritance. Also, a part of the ownership

ﻊﻀﺨﻳﻭ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻣ ﻪﻧﻮﻛ ﺪﻗﺎﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻﻭ .2005

of KDS Pharma was transferred by inheritance to a

ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺎﻄﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﻻﺎﺣﺇﻭ ﺔﺴﻓﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﻠﻄﻟﺍﻭ ﺽﺮﻌﻠﻟ

member of the Board of Directors, Raghda Moh'd Ali

.ﺎﻬﺑ ﺆﺒﻨﺘﻟﺍ

Kurdi,. Noting that this distribution contract was a

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺬﻨﻣ ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﻓﺎﻨﺻﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﺗﻭ •

continuation of a promotion and distribution contract

ﺰﻳﺰﻌﻟﺍﺪﺒﻋ ﻖﻓﻮﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﻤﻳ ﺔﻴﻗﺍﺮﻋ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ 2000

that had been concluded before changing the legal status

ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻﻭ ،ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﺢﻟﺎﺼﻣ ﻪﻟ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻨﻣ ًﺍﺀﺰﺟ ﻞﻴﻋﺎﻤﺳﺍ

of Hayat to a public shareholding in the year 2005. It is

ﺕﻻﺎﺣﺇﻭ ﺔﺴﻓﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺐﻠﻄﻟﺍﻭ ﺽﺮﻌﻠﻟ ﻊﻀﺨﻳﻭ ﺮﻴﻐﺘﻣ ﻪﻧﻮﻛ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ

not possible to determine the value of this contracting

.ﺎﻬﺑ ﺆﺒﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺎﻄﻌﻟﺍ

because it is variable and subject to supply and demand,

ﻊﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﺸﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ 2018 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻣﺮﺑﺃﻭ •

competition and unpredictable tenders' awards.

ﺎﻬﺗﺎﻣﺪﺧ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺮﻜﻟﺍ ﺮﻫﺎﻣ ﺡﺮﻓ ﺓﺭﻮﺘﻛﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻻﺪﻴﺼﻟﺍ

• Hayat has been distributing its products in the Iraqi

ﺚﻴﺣ ﺔﻳﺭﺍﺮﻤﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ ﻝﺎﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ

market since 2000 through Iraqi companies that member

،ﻖﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻣﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺗ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﻞﻐﺸﺗ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ

Mowaffaq Abdulaziz Ismail owns part of or has interests

ﻢﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﻦﻜﻤﻳ ﻻﻭ ،ﻞﻤﻋ ﺔﻋﺎﺳ ﻞﻜﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 45 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

in. The value of this contracting cannot be determined as

.ﺮﺧﺁﻭ ﺖﻗﻭ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ ﻑﻼﺘﺧﻻ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

it is variable, and is subject to supply and demand,

competition and unpredictable tender's awards and bid

referrals.

  • In the year 2018, Hayat concluded a consulting contract with pharmacist, Dr. Farah Maher Al-Kurdi, to obtain her services in the field of business development and marketing, with a value of JD 45 per working hour. This contract was made for continuity, as she previously held the position of Business Development and Marketing Manager, and its total value cannot be determined due to the difference in the number of hours from time to time.

Page 1 of 2

HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO.

20-08-2023

20-08-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﺔﻨﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺒﻋ

ﺔﻨﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺒﻋ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries Co. PSC published this content on 20 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2023 09:44:02 UTC.