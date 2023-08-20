Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries Company PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The Company specializes in the manufacture of different forms of human pharmaceuticals, veterinary medicines, medical plasters, medical gauze and medical braces, in addition to the production of skin care and beauty supplies and surgical suture. The Company's manufacturing facility is spread over an approximately 8,000 square meter area on the outskirts of the capital city Amman. The Company's production areas are divided into the following: Solid production area, which covers tablets, capsules, dry suspension, suppositories, syrups and solutions, cream and ointments, and Semi-solid and Liquid production area, which includes creams, ointments, gels and emulsions, suppositories line, syrups line and shampoo line. The Company's products include Anti-microbials, Gynecological, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Antihypertensives and Vasoactive, Neurological, and Respiratory products.

