    HPIC   JO4121011012

HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO. PLC

(HPIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
3.150 JOD   -0.32%
Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries : G.A (HPIC) 2023 03 26

03/26/2023 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO.

Date: 23-03-2023 02:26:38 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺎﻴﺤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 02:26:38 2023-03-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO. cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 10:30 on 12-04-2023 at By Means of electronic communication to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺓﺎﻴﺤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 10:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ (Zoom) ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 14-04-2022

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations' which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of Association stipulate its deduction

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Approving the recommendation of the company's board of directors to distribute 2 5% of the capital as dividends to shareholders for the year 2022, reserves and provisions.

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %25 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻣ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ .ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍﻭ ، 2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺄﻛ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO.

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﺕﻻﺎﻤﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻫ

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺕﻻﺎﻤﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻫ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries Co. PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 06:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 17,1 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net income 2022 3,53 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
Net cash 2022 5,44 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,94x
Yield 2022 8,47%
Capitalization 30,2 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 13,8%
Managers and Directors
Maher Mohammed Ali Al-Kurdi Vice Chairman & General Manager
Salim William Salim Karadshe Chairman
Najat M. Sharif Hussein Al-Maghrabi Deputy General Manager-Technical Affairs & Quality
Yousef Abdul Rahman Ahmad Batiha Manager-Administrative & Employee Affairs
Ammar Khaldoun Abdulfattah Malhas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYAT PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES CO. PLC6.78%43
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.59%398 966
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.83%340 729
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-8.12%303 155
ABBVIE INC.-2.22%278 770
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.54%266 044
