Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Haydale Graphene Industries plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYD   GB00BKWQ1135

HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

(HAYD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haydale Graphene Industries Files Joint Patent With Airbus

08/16/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC said Monday that it has filed a joint patent application with European plane maker Airbus SE to cover the intellectual property generated by the two companies under a project to evaluate graphene composites.

Haydale, a U.K. advanced-materials group, said the project was designed to confirm that the incorporation of graphene fillers improved lightning-strike performance compared to existing systems, and that its success moved the parties closer to the production of material for aerospace structures and other applications.

Shares in Haydale at 0753 GMT were up 3.6% at 7.30 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-21 0412ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.75% 114.52 Real-time Quote.28.58%
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC 4.01% 7.333 Delayed Quote.62.07%
All news about HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
04:13aHaydale Graphene Industries Files Joint Patent With Airbus
DJ
08/04HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Issue of Warrants
PU
07/12HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : signs a collaboration agreement to be the manufact..
PU
07/12Haydale Graphene Industries plc Announces Collaboration Agreement with Promak..
CI
04/26HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Extends Exclusive Distributor Agreement to Supply ..
PU
04/26Haydale Graphene Industries plc Signs an Amendment to the Original Distributo..
CI
04/06HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Awarded Feasibility Study to Support Future of Gre..
PU
03/29HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : 401 Tech Bridge Partners with Haydale To Provide A..
PU
03/29Haydale Partners with 401 Tech Bridge to Provide Advanced Materials Capabilit..
CI
03/26HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Secures $1.5 Million Loan
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,95 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
Net income 2020 -4,02 M -5,56 M -5,56 M
Net Debt 2020 2,07 M 2,87 M 2,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 41,6 M 41,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith Broadbent Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Mark Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Banks Non-Executive Chairman
Theresa Anne Wallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC62.07%42
ATLAS COPCO AB43.20%80 772
FANUC CORPORATION-3.59%42 717
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED49.91%39 058
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.56%37 813
SANDVIK AB13.02%33 042