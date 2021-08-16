Haydale Graphene Industries Files Joint Patent With Airbus

By Adria Calatayud

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC said Monday that it has filed a joint patent application with European plane maker Airbus SE to cover the intellectual property generated by the two companies under a project to evaluate graphene composites.

Haydale, a U.K. advanced-materials group, said the project was designed to confirm that the incorporation of graphene fillers improved lightning-strike performance compared to existing systems, and that its success moved the parties closer to the production of material for aerospace structures and other applications.

Shares in Haydale at 0753 GMT were up 3.6% at 7.30 pence.

