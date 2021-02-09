Log in
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

(HAYD)
Haydale Graphene Industries : Functionalised Nano-Enhanced Rubber Masterbatch Used in Bolflex Rubber Sole

02/09/2021
Haydale, (AIM: HAYD), the global advanced materials group, is pleased to announce that Bolflex has purchased 80 kg of its functionalised nano-enhanced rubber masterbatch for use in its premium soles range for shoe production. This follows Haydale recently increasing the elastomer capability of its functionalised nano-enhanced rubber masterbatch.

Haydales' products are incorporated into the styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) compound offering increased tear strength, abrasion resistance, flex resistance, slip resistance and coefficient of friction - all essential properties for footwear.

The initial order of 80 kg enabled Bolflex, to prepare 3,000 pairs of functionalised nano-enhanced rubber soles and Bolflex are currently evaluating the performance of their nano-enhanced shoe sole product against their competitor's products. Initial results are demonstrating improvements against its footwear specific test standards. The Group expects to receive follow up orders during 2021.

According to Lucintel, the global footwear sole material market is expected to reach $21.0 billion by 2023. Bolflex is a market leading company, specialising in the production and supply of soles for the European footwear industry. It is now one of the largest manufacturers of the Iberian Peninsula and Europe with an existing capacity to manufacture around 20,000 pairs a day.

Pedro Saraiva, Head of Sales at Bolflex, said: 'We have evaluated a number of nanomaterial products prior to purchasing Haydale's product and noted a dramatic step-change improvement as a direct result of the proprietary functionalisation process. This has shown improvements in the handling, dispersion and overall performance of the nanomaterials when mixed into rubber compounds.'

Keith Broadbent, Haydale CEO, said: 'We are really pleased to be working with Bolflex on this product and look forward to seeing the Haydale logo on the soles of shoes produced.'

For further information:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Keith Broadbent, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 1269 842 946

Gemma Smith, Global Head of Marketing

Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Ruari McGirr / Paul Shackleton / Ben Cryer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness through its state-of-the-art functionalisation. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from six sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

For more information please visit: www.haydale.com

Twitter: @haydalegraphene

About Reach announcements

This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.

Disclaimer

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 08:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
