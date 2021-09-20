Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Haydale Graphene Industries plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYD   GB00BKWQ1135

HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

(HAYD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/20 07:04:58 am
6.29 GBX   -18.31%
07:12aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Result of Oversubscribed Fundraising
PU
04:41aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Plans $6 Million Fundraising, Shares Sink 20%
MT
04:29aFTSE Tumbles on China, Inflation Worries
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haydale Graphene Industries : Result of Oversubscribed Fundraising

09/20/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Haydale, the global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies, announces that further to its announcement at 7.00 a.m. today (the 'Launch Announcement'), it has successfully completed the Fundraising which was oversubscribed, and is now closed.

The Fundraising has raised £5.1 million (gross) through the retail offer, placing and subscription of 85,055,893 new Ordinary Shares, all at an Issue Price of 6 pence per share.

The funds raised by the Fundraising will be used predominantly to fund general working capital needs of the business, support the scaling up of manufacturing capacity at the Ammanford site and drive forward product rollout into the US market.

Director Participation

Certain Directors of the Company, have subscribed for an aggregate of 590,477 New Ordinary Shares through the Subscription and the Placing. It is expected that the Directors' interests following completion of the Fundraising (assuming all the New Ordinary Shares are issued) will be as follows:

Director

No. of New Ordinary Shares to be acquired pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription

Aggregate value at Issue Price (£)

Resulting holding following Admission

% of enlarged issued voting share capital

David Banks

151,191

9,071

3,250,000

0.64%

Keith Broadbent

166,667

10,000

952,381

0.19%

Mark Chapman

189,286

11,357

750,000

0.15%

Theresa Wallis

83,333

5,000

511,904

0.10%

Certain Substantial Shareholders, namely Quilter and Anthony Best, have participated in the Fundraising for an aggregate of 10,916,667 New Ordinary Shares through the Subscription and Placing. It is expected that the Shareholders' interests following completion of the Fundraising (assuming all the New Ordinary Shares are issued) will be as follows:

Shareholder

No. of New Ordinary Shares to be acquired pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription

Aggregate value at Issue Price (£)

Resulting holding following Admission

% of enlarged issued voting share capital

Quilter plc

6,750,000

405,000

51,890,917

10.17%

Anthony Best

4,166,667

250,000

47,778,571

9.36%

Related Party Transaction

David Banks, Keith Broadbent, Mark Chapman and Theresa Wallis, as Directors of the Company, are accordingly classified as Related Parties under the AIM Rules for Companies and their participation in the Placing and Subscription therefore constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Quilter and Anthony Best are Substantial Shareholders as defined by the AIM rules and are classified as related parties under the AIM Rules for Companies. Their participation in the Placing and Subscription therefore constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Accordingly, Graham Eves being the independent director, considers, having consulted with Arden Partners plc, the Company's Nominated Adviser, that the terms of participation for the Directors, and Substantial Shareholders, in the Fundraising are fair and reasonable insofar as Shareholders are concerned.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

The Retail Offer, Placing and Subscription of the 85,055,893 New Ordinary Shares is conditional on Admission and is being carried out within the Company's existing share authority to issue Ordinary Shares for cash.

It is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 September 2021 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and Arden, but no later than 30 September 2021).

Following the Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company in issue will be 510,335,691. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in Treasury. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Launch Announcement unless otherwise specified.

Further enquiries:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Tel: 01269 842 946

Keith Broadbent

Chief Executive Officer

Arden Partners

Tel: 0207 614 5900

Paul Shackleton

Corporate Finance

Simon Johnson

Corporate Broking

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU regulation on market abuse which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated

a)

Name

a) David Banks
b) Keith Broadbent
c) Mark Chapman
d) Theresa Wallis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

a) Non-Executive Chairman
b) CEO
c) CFO
d) Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

b)

LEI

213800KNULBQFF25IE72

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each

ISIN: GB00BKWQ1135

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription for new shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

a) 6p
b) 6p
c) 6p
d) 6p

151,191
166,667
189,286
83,333

d)

Aggregated information

n/a - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

20 September 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Disclaimer

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
07:12aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Result of Oversubscribed Fundraising
PU
04:41aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Plans $6 Million Fundraising, Shares Sink 20%
MT
04:29aFTSE Tumbles on China, Inflation Worries
DJ
03:07aFTSE Seen Opening Lower, Tracking Weakness in Asia
DJ
02:42aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : PrimaryBid Offer
PU
02:40aUK Energy Retail Market Crisis Threatens Smaller Suppliers
DJ
02:32aHAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Proposed Placing and Subscription
PU
09/06HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Memorandum of Understanding with Viritech
PU
09/06Haydale Graphene Industries plc Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Virite..
CI
09/01HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Secures $200,000 Loan
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,95 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
Net income 2020 -4,02 M -5,49 M -5,49 M
Net Debt 2020 2,07 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,7 M 45,0 M 44,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith Broadbent Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Mark Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Banks Non-Executive Chairman
Theresa Anne Wallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC77.01%45
ATLAS COPCO AB41.11%79 216
FANUC CORPORATION5.01%46 484
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED44.85%37 757
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.59%37 133
SANDVIK AB5.37%30 638