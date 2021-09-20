Haydale Graphene Industries : Result of Oversubscribed Fundraising

Haydale, the global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies, announces that further to its announcement at 7.00 a.m. today (the 'Launch Announcement'), it has successfully completed the Fundraising which was oversubscribed, and is now closed.

The Fundraising has raised £5.1 million (gross) through the retail offer, placing and subscription of 85,055,893 new Ordinary Shares, all at an Issue Price of 6 pence per share.

The funds raised by the Fundraising will be used predominantly to fund general working capital needs of the business, support the scaling up of manufacturing capacity at the Ammanford site and drive forward product rollout into the US market.



Director Participation

Certain Directors of the Company, have subscribed for an aggregate of 590,477 New Ordinary Shares through the Subscription and the Placing. It is expected that the Directors' interests following completion of the Fundraising (assuming all the New Ordinary Shares are issued) will be as follows:

Director No. of New Ordinary Shares to be acquired pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription Aggregate value at Issue Price (£) Resulting holding following Admission % of enlarged issued voting share capital David Banks 151,191 9,071 3,250,000 0.64% Keith Broadbent 166,667 10,000 952,381 0.19% Mark Chapman 189,286 11,357 750,000 0.15% Theresa Wallis 83,333 5,000 511,904 0.10%

Certain Substantial Shareholders, namely Quilter and Anthony Best, have participated in the Fundraising for an aggregate of 10,916,667 New Ordinary Shares through the Subscription and Placing. It is expected that the Shareholders' interests following completion of the Fundraising (assuming all the New Ordinary Shares are issued) will be as follows:

Shareholder No. of New Ordinary Shares to be acquired pursuant to the terms of the Placing and Subscription Aggregate value at Issue Price (£) Resulting holding following Admission % of enlarged issued voting share capital Quilter plc 6,750,000 405,000 51,890,917 10.17% Anthony Best 4,166,667 250,000 47,778,571 9.36%

Related Party Transaction

David Banks, Keith Broadbent, Mark Chapman and Theresa Wallis, as Directors of the Company, are accordingly classified as Related Parties under the AIM Rules for Companies and their participation in the Placing and Subscription therefore constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.



Quilter and Anthony Best are Substantial Shareholders as defined by the AIM rules and are classified as related parties under the AIM Rules for Companies. Their participation in the Placing and Subscription therefore constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.



Accordingly, Graham Eves being the independent director, considers, having consulted with Arden Partners plc, the Company's Nominated Adviser, that the terms of participation for the Directors, and Substantial Shareholders, in the Fundraising are fair and reasonable insofar as Shareholders are concerned.



Admission and Total Voting Rights

The Retail Offer, Placing and Subscription of the 85,055,893 New Ordinary Shares is conditional on Admission and is being carried out within the Company's existing share authority to issue Ordinary Shares for cash.

It is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 September 2021 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and Arden, but no later than 30 September 2021).

Following the Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company in issue will be 510,335,691. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in Treasury. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Launch Announcement unless otherwise specified.

