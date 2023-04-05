Advanced search
04:50:40 2023-04-05
1.606 GBX   -2.67%
Haydale Graphene Industries : to Develop Graphene-Enhanced Lubricants with CERN

04/05/2023 | 04:31am EDT
Haydale, the global technology solutions company, is delighted to be partnering with CERN, the European particle physics laboratory on a new project aimed at improving the durability of the lubricants currently used on some of the world's largest particle physics equipment including the Large Hadron Collider.

Polymers in the oils and greases currently used are heavily susceptible to radiation damage leading to degradation of the lubricant. Using Haydale's HDPlas® process, the aim is to be able to increase the lifetime of the lubricants by adding functionalised nanomaterials, including graphene. The goal is to increase the material's resistance and better dispersion characteristics should help to achieve this. As well as the potential for significant cost savings, increasing the service life of the lubricants in use is perhaps even more important given the highly limited access there is in these areas.

Commenting on the joint project, Haydale CEO Keith Broadbent said: "Haydale is delighted to be working with CERN on this development. It demonstrates the change in direction from graphene push to market pull in terms of functionalisation and 2D materials having a real use in industry for economic and environmental reasons."

Leading the project at CERN, Michal Macha Senior Research Fellow, added:

"Niche problems quite often cannot be solved by conventional solutions. Fortunately, we have long achieved the state-of-the-art where nanotechnology can be applied to solve complex problems. Through our project with Haydale we hope to achieve a tangible solution, usable not only in an extreme, high-radiation environment but also beyond it."

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 08:30:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2023 4,10 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
Net income 2023 -5,00 M -6,25 M -6,25 M
Net cash 2023 0,20 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 79,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,65 GBX
Average target price 10,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 506%
Managers and Directors
Keith Broadbent Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Doidge Richard Banks Non-Executive Chairman
Theresa Anne Wallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC-8.33%16
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.70%12 291
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.68%8 827
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-27.16%7 569
VALMET OYJ20.87%6 137
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA2.42%4 861
