(Alliance News) - Haydale Graphene Industries PLC on Thursday said that it has successfully delivered stage one and two of its three-stage low-power hot water project with Cadent Gas Ltd.

Haydale Graphene is a Carmarthenshire, Wales-based technology solutions company, while Cadent Gas is a Coventry, England-based regional gas distribution company.

After completing stage one to identify up to four specific and detailed user case scenarios, where the graphene ink-based heaters could be used across Cadent's network, the latest stage of the project has developed an operational pre-product prototype.

The prototype features Haydale's functionalised graphene ink, printed onto flexible heater sheets, which are encased within an insulated 3D printed portable unit.

According to Haydale, the final stage of the project will now further develop the prototype to refine the modelling and design, alongside validating its use in an operational environment. If successful, the project could progress through further stages towards a market-ready product.

"Whilst the prototype is not the finished article, we feel that with the support of Haydale, we are on the right path of helping to deliver a product that will bring benefit to our customers who find themselves in a vulnerable situation," said Mark Pritchard, Cadent's innovation specialist.

Haydale Graphene Industries shares were trading 3.4% lower at 1.28 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.