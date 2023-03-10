Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Haydale Graphene Industries plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYD   GB00BKWQ1135

HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

(HAYD)
  Report
2023-03-10
1.830 GBX   -8.50%
05:12aBanks Shares Slide Hammers FTSE as U.S. Jobs Data Looms
DJ
05:10aHaydale Graphene shares down as CFO Chapman to step down
AN
04:08aU.K. Banks Track U.S. Peers Sharply Lower
DJ
Haydale Graphene shares down as CFO Chapman to step down

03/10/2023 | 05:10am EST
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC - AIM-listed global technology solutions firm - Says Mark Chapman will step down as chief financial officer and director of the firm in order to purse a new appointment. Says his departure date is yet to be confirmed, but Chapman will remain focused on ensuring a co-ordinated transition of his responsibilities. The search for his successor is underway. Chapman joined the company as CFO in November 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Keith Broadbent says: "We thank Mark for his hard work in supporting the wider Haydale team in their move towards commercialising our proprietary technology and we wish him the very best for the future."

Earlier this month, Haydale had reported a widened adjusted operating loss of GBP1.9 million in the six months to December 31 from GBP1.8 million a year earlier, despite revenue rising to GBP1.8 million from GBP1.2 million.

Current stock price: 1.83 pence each, down 8.5% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 55%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 4,10 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
Net income 2023 -5,00 M -5,96 M -5,96 M
Net cash 2023 0,20 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
EV / Sales 2024 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 79,0%
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith Broadbent Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Doidge Richard Banks Non-Executive Chairman
Theresa Anne Wallis Independent Non-Executive Director
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC11.11%19
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.22%12 619
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.4.37%9 453
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-14.65%8 873
VALMET OYJ25.20%6 126
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-2.75%4 472