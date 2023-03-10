Haydale Graphene shares down as CFO Chapman to step down

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC - AIM-listed global technology solutions firm - Says Mark Chapman will step down as chief financial officer and director of the firm in order to purse a new appointment. Says his departure date is yet to be confirmed, but Chapman will remain focused on ensuring a co-ordinated transition of his responsibilities. The search for his successor is underway. Chapman joined the company as CFO in November 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Keith Broadbent says: "We thank Mark for his hard work in supporting the wider Haydale team in their move towards commercialising our proprietary technology and we wish him the very best for the future."

Earlier this month, Haydale had reported a widened adjusted operating loss of GBP1.9 million in the six months to December 31 from GBP1.8 million a year earlier, despite revenue rising to GBP1.8 million from GBP1.2 million.

Current stock price: 1.83 pence each, down 8.5% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 55%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

