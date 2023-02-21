Haydale Graphene touts product value on Rega turntable supply success

(Alliance News) - Haydale Graphene Industries PLC on Tuesday said it was pleased to have supplied audio equipment manufacturer Rega Research Ltd with its mechanically enhanced prepreg for improved sound quality on its latest turntable.

Haydale is a Carmarthenshire, Wales-based technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials.

The company told investors that its mechanically enhanced prepreg had been combined into the stressed skin design of the plinth on Rega's turntables and bonded to the core material. It said this increased the stiffness of the part by 11%, reducing resonance and improving sound quality.

Prepreg is the common term for a reinforcing fabric which has been pre-impregnated with a resin system.

"As we continue to work with market-leading customers, I am delighted to see graphene once again being used in application with significant performance improvements. Rega are well known for their use of high-tech materials and the use of graphene in their latest turntable is a ground-breaking product," said Chief Executive Officer Keith Broadbent.

Haydale shares were trading 0.3% higher at 1.63 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.