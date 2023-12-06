(Alliance News) - Haydale Graphene Industries PLC on Wednesday said it has received funding from the Welsh government to develop graphene infused heat transfer fluids alongside Hydratech.

Haydale is a Carmarthenshire, Wales-based technology solutions company. Hydratech is a division of Liquitherm Technologies Group, and it specialises in the manufacture of aqueous-based heat transfer fluids.

"By infusing Hydratech heat transfer fluids with Haydale functionalised graphene, there is potential to maximise thermal conductivity and thermal diffusivity, and thus significantly increase the efficiency of all fluid-based heating and cooling systems. The resulting graphene-infused heat transfer fluids would be classified as fluidstate superthermal conductors," said Haydale.

Haydale said the project will total GBP147,221, with a grant value of GBP73,610 shared between Haydale and Hydratech.

The Smart Flexible Innovation Support grant is part of a government scheme aimed at supporting Welsh businesses through investment in research, development and innovation. According to Haydale, the funding will help both companies boost their development of FSC towards market-ready products.

Haydale Chief Executive Officer Keith Broadbent said: "This support from Welsh Government will accelerate the development of our technology and processes, particularly for thermal fluid innovation, where we believe functionalised graphene can pave the way for the next generation of energy-efficient heating, particularly in situations where an air source heat pump can be installed in domestic and commercial properties."

Shares in Haydale fell 5.8% to 0.41 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.