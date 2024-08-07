HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE
PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Group
Company
Group
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Year end
Year end
Period Ended
Period Ended
31.03.2024
31.03.2024
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Period Ended
Period Ended
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Change
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
5,125,081
2,826,346
Revenue
(4,445,292)
(2,698,943)
Cost of sales
679,789
127,403
Gross profit
3,998
9,931
Other income
(134,975)
(57,251)
Selling and distribution expenses
(316,401)
(183,785)
Administrative expenses
232,411
(103,702)
Results from operating activities
55,006
75,066
Finance income
(154,842)
(55,029)
Finance cost
(99,836)
20,037
Net finance income/(cost)
132,575
(83,665)
Profit/(loss) before tax
(74,123)
13,878
Tax expense
58,452
(69,787)
Profit/(loss) for the period
Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to:
1,524,882
(1,354,200)
170,682
699
7,422
(113,084)
65,719
22,633
(48,887)
(26,254)
39,465
(15,219)
24,246
1,110,835
414,047
(954,343)
(399,857)
156,492
14,190
725(26)
(24,475) 31,897
(90,100) (22,984)
42,642 23,077
45,863 (23,230)
(61,040) 12,153
(15,177) (11,077)
27,465 12,000
(17,571) 2,352
9,894 14,352
879,471
580,136
299,335
(838,836)
(547,740)
(291,096)
40,635
32,396
8,239
0
0
2,471
2,048
423
26,359
(3,206)
29,565
(49,213)
(49,563)
350
20,252
(18,325)
38,577
15,837
30,455
(14,618)
(30,000)
(15,343)
(14,657)
(14,163)
15,112
(29,275)
6,089
(3,213)
9,302
(1,802)
(11,206)
9,404
4,287
(14,419)
18,706
(25,279)
(69,787)
Equity holders of the company
11,003
(2,011)
13,014
83,731
Non-controlling interest
13,243
11,905
1,338
58,452
(69,787)
24,246
9,894
14,352
(1.05)
(2.91)
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
0.46
(0.08)
-
-
-
Dividend per share (Rs.)
-
-
-
Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
4,287
(14,419)
18,706
-
-
-
4,287
(14,419)
18,706
0.18
(0.60)
-
-
-
-
1
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
Audited
Audited
Year Ended
Year Ended
31.03.2024
31.03.2024
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Group
Unaudited
Unaudited
Period Ended
Period Ended
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
58,452
(69,787)
Profit/(loss) for the period
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income that may not to be reclassified to the profit or loss in
subsequent periods
(3,325)
(1,633)
Re-measurement gains/(loss) on employee benefit obligations
998
490
Income tax effect on re-measurement gains/(loss) on employee benefit obligations
(2,327)
(1,143)
-
-
Revaluation of land
-
-
Income tax effect on revaluation of land
-
-
12,987
12,987
Net gain/(loss) on equity instrument designated at FVOCI
(3,878)
(3,878)
Income tax effect on net gain/(loss) on equity instrument designated at FVOCI
9,109
9,109
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the profit or loss in
subsequent periods
13,436
-
Net gain/ (loss) on cash flow hedges
13,436
-
20,218
7,966
Total other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax
78,670
(61,821)
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period attributable to:
(11,293)
(61,821)
Equity holders of the Company
89,963
-
Non-controlling interest
78,670
(61,821)
24,246
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
24,246
11,003
13,243
24,246
9,894
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,790
7,790
7,790
17,684
1,884
15,800
17,684
4,287
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,287
4,287
-
4,287
(14,419)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,419)
(14,419)
-
(14,419)
Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
2
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
-
-
-
Group
Company
Group
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
As at
As at
As at
As at
31.03.2024
31.03.2024
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Assets
Non-current assets
935,737
531,894
Property, plant and equipment
952,429
795,582
12,345
10,444
Right-of-use assets / Lease assets
11,653
14,420
29,918
4,597
Intangible assets
27,959
34,331
-
233,034
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
142,895
142,895
Other non-current financial assets
142,895
129,908
1,120,895
922,864
Total non-current assets
1,134,936
974,241
Current assets
762,634
383,982
Inventories
796,012
945,041
1,288,913
769,209
Trade and other receivables
1,638,630
794,698
12,707
3,962
Other current assets
26,285
4,396
12,799
12,799
Income tax recoverable
12,799
-
706,317
255,863
Amounts due from other related companies
196,424
325,096
-
-
Short-term deposits
-
112,484
62,434
23,654
Cash in hand and at bank
88,955
53,918
2,845,804
1,449,469
Total current assets
2,759,105
2,235,633
3,966,699
2,372,333
Total assets
3,894,041
3,209,874
Equity and liabilities
80,000
80,000
Stated capital
80,000
80,000
110,011
110,011
Other components of equity
110,011
98,079
50,625
50,625
Amalgamation reserves
50,625
50,625
1,156,513
921,856
Revenue reserves
1,167,516
1,181,622
1,397,149
1,162,492
Equity attributable to equity holders of the company
1,408,152
1,410,326
266,498
-
Non-controlling interest
279,741
256,044
1,663,647
1,162,492
Total equity
1,687,893
1,666,370
Non-current liabilities
313,333
313,333
Interest-bearing borrowings
293,332
-
18,328
13,948
Non-current lease liabilities
17,507
20,807
54,016
6,207
Deferred tax liabilities
56,285
54,447
37,489
31,176
Employee benefit obligations
43,831
40,799
423,166
364,664
Total non-current liabilities
410,955
116,053
Current liabilities
600,307
262,322
Trade and other payables
579,695
515,464
3,373
3,259
Current lease liabilities
3,542
2,905
41,951
7,720
Other current liabilities
45,501
38,987
146,378
164,511
Amounts due to other related companies
61,945
52,843
6,667
6,667
Current portion of interest bearing borrowings
26,668
16,144
1,068,502
400,698
Short-term interest bearing borrowings
1,058,713
785,608
12,708
-
Income tax payable
19,129
15,500
1,879,886
845,177
Total current liabilities
1,795,193
1,427,451
2,303,052
1,209,841
Total liabilities
2,206,148
1,543,504
3,966,699
2,372,333
Total equity and liabilities
3,894,041
3,209,874
Net assets per share (Rs.)
58.21
48.44
58.67
58.76
-
-
It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
-
-
-
0
Sgd
M. C. Sampath
Director/Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors are responsible for these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,
Sgd
Sgd
A. M. Pandithage
M. M. A. R. P. Goonetileke
Chairman
Managing Director
Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
07th August 2024
Colombo
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
- (0)
- (0)
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
As at
As at
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
554,913
396,937
9,776
12,445
3,758
7,125
233,034
233,034
142,895
129,908
944,376
779,449
325,573
370,653
1,019,468
384,630
4,215
5,212
12,799
-
126,932
240,219
- 112,473
19,32418,172
1,508,311
1,131,359
2,452,687
1,910,808
80,000
80,000
110,011
100,902
50,625
50,625
926,143
978,367
1,166,779
1,209,894
-
-
1,166,779
1,209,894
293,334
-
13,007
16,435
8,009
27,903
33,388
28,974
347,738
73,312
231,045
260,246
3,428
2,792
6,477
5,146
76,125
36,386
26,666
-
594,429
314,136
- 8,896
938,170627,602
1,285,908
700,914
2,452,687
1,910,808
48.6250.41
- 0
3
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the period ended 30 June
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Group
Stated Capital
Other components of equity
Amalgamation reserves
Revenue reserves
Non-controlling
Total
interest
Group
Fair value reserve
Revaluation reserve
Cash flow hedge
Capital reserve
Revenue reserve
Retained earnings
of financial assets at
reserve
FVOCI
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01 April 2023
80,000
78,021
22,881
(6,718)
14,000
36,625
1,183,633
240,244
1,648,686
Profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,011)
11,905
9,894
Revaluation of land
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at FVOCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit obligations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss on cash flow hedges
-
-
-
3,895
-
-
-
3,895
7,790
Income tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
3,895
-
-
(2,011)
15,800
17,684
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 June 2023
80,000
78,021
22,881
(2,823)
14,000
36,625
1,181,622
256,044
1,666,370
Balance as at 01 April 2024
80,000
87,130
22,881
-
14,000
36,625
1,156,513
266,498
1,663,647
Profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,003
13,243
24,246
Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at FVOCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-measurement gains/(loss) on employee benefit obligations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss on cash flow hedges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,003
13,243
24,246
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 June 2024
80,000
87,130
22,881
-
14,000
36,625
1,167,516
279,741
1,687,893
Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
4
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the period ended 30 June
Stated Capital
Other Components of Equity
Amalgamation reserves
Revenue reserves
Total
Company
Fair value reserve
Revaluation
Capital reserve
Revenue reserve
Retained earnings
of financial assets
reserve
at FVOCI
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01 April 2023
80,000
78,021
22,881
14,000
36,625
992,786
1,224,313
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(14,419)
(14,419)
Revaluation of land
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at FVOCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit obligations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(14,419)
(14,419)
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 June 2023
80,000
78,021
22,881
14,000
36,625
978,367
1,209,894
Balance as at 01 April 2024
80,000
87,130
22,881
14,000
36,625
921,856
1,162,492
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
4,287
4,287
Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at FVOCI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit obligations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax on other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
4,287
4,287
Dividends to equity holders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 June 2024
80,000
87,130
22,881
14,000
36,625
926,143
1,166,779
Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
5
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
-
-
Group
Company
Group
Audited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Year ended
Year ended
Period Ended
Period Ended
31.03.2024
31.03.2024
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Cash Flows from operating activities
132,575
(83,665)
Profit/(loss) before taxation
39,465
27,465
Adjustments for:
133,215
35,362
Finance cost
24,853
46,314
(21,007)
(20,555)
Finance income
(218)
(16,333)
8,310
5,964
Provision for employee benefit obligations
6,570
8,449
59,510
27,374
Depreciation of property, plant & equipment
15,761
14,487
2,767
2,666
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
692
692
7,672
3,365
Amortisation of intangible assets
1,959
1,870
31
31
(Profit)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
31
-
(54,153)
Dividend income
-
-
25,021
35,512
Provision for bad & doubtful debts
(26,452)
(2,384)
13,614
14,696
Provision for slow moving inventories
19,097
(1,035)
361,708
(33,403)
Operating profit before working capital changes
81,727
79,556
259,638
(31,468)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(52,475)
91,880
(690,585)
(642,203)
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
(336,843)
(160,654)
(473,112)
(16,392)
(Increase)/decrease in amounts due from related companies
509,893
(91,891)
180,906
75,052
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
(16,893)
92,631
49,825
95,767
Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related companies
(84,433)
(43,710)
(311,620)
(552,647)
Cash generated from operating activities
100,976
(32,188)
(133,215)
(35,362)
Finance cost paid
(24,853)
(46,314)
(104,366)
(32,836)
Income tax paid
(6,529)
(28,912)
(6,496)
(1,596)
Employee benefit paid
(228)
-
(555,697)
(622,441)
Net cash used in operating activities
69,366
(107,414)
Cash flows from investing activities
(198,829)
(169,444)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(32,453)
(13,951)
(1,389)
-
Purchase of intangible assets
-
-
21,007
20,555
Finance income
218
16,333
-
54,153
Dividend income
-
-
(179,211)
(94,736)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(32,235)
2,382
Cash flows from financing activities
(63,709)
-
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
-
-
(5,326)
(4,979)
Capital payment on lease
(1,302)
(1,238)
2,212,749
1,017,863
Proceeds from Interest-bearing borrowings
959,875
196,537
(1,535,614)
(480,828)
Repayments of interest-bearing borrowings
(1,015,747)
(231,290)
608,100
532,056
Net cash flows from financing activities
(57,174)
(35,991)
(126,808)
(185,121)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents
(20,043)
(141,023)
9,052
90,780
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
(117,756)
9,052
(117,756)
(94,341)
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period ( Note - A)
(137,799)
(131,971)
A. Analysis of cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June
62,434
23,654
Cash in hand and at bank
88,955
53,918
-
-
Short-term deposits
-
112,484
62,434
23,654
88,955
166,402
(180,190)
(117,995)
Bank overdrafts
(226,754)
(298,373)
(117,756)
(94,341)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
(137,799)
(131,971)
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
- 0
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited
Period Ended
Period Ended
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
6,089
(3,213)
9,785
7,158
(25)
(16,264)
2,440
3,799
7,178
6,536
668
665
839
837
-
31
-
-
(26,545)
(917)
2,393
(762)
2,822
(2,130)
56,016
(2,681)
(223,967)
(222,445)
128,931
(748)
(32,520)
69,935
(88,386)
(32,358)
(157,104)
(190,427)
(9,785)
(7,158)
-
(11,141)
- -
(167,117) (208,726)
(30,197)
(13,951)
-
-
25
16,264
-
-
(30,172)
2,313
-
-
(1,302)
(1,238)
466,543
66,090
(357,057)
(51,776)
108,184
13,076
(89,105)
(193,337)
(94,341)
90,780
(183,446)
(102,557)
19,324
18,172
- 112,473
19,324130,645
(202,770)
(233,202)
(183,446)
(102,557)
6
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1 The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34- Interim Financial Reporting. These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.
2 Stated Capital
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
Value - ordinary shares (Rs.)
80,000,000
80,000,000
No of shares - ordinary shares
24,000,000
24,000,000
Voting rights
One vote per
One vote per
ordinary share
ordinary share
3 Contingencies, Capital and Other Commitments
There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingencies and other commitments, which were disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31st March 2024 except below given capital commitment.
Capital expenditure contracted for which no provision is made in the Financial Statements for the Group - Rs. 127.4 Million (2023 - Nil) and for the Company - Rs. 127.4 Million (2023 - Nil)
4 Events occurring after the reporting date
There have been no material events subsequent to the reporting date that require adjustments to or disclosure in the interim financial statements.
7
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
SHARE INFORMATION
Twenty Largest Shareholders as at 30 June 2024
Name of the Shareholder
No of Shares
%
No of Shares
%
as at
as at
30.06.2024
31.03.2024
1
Hayleys PLC
15,600,000
65.00
15,600,000
65.00
2
Mrs. Sarasvathi Vasudevan & Mr. S. Vasudevan
519,108
2.16
545,625
2.27
3
Mr.Iranjan Duminda Bandarigodage
350,000
1.46
334,000
1.39
4
Dedunu Capital (Private) Limited
265,000
1.10
265,000
1.10
5
Dr. Dilesh Jayantha
170,700
0.71
170,700
0.71
6
Mr. Ravindra Erle Rambukwelle
157,722
0.66
158,237
0.66
7
Mrs. Shanteswari Srikanthan & Mr. S. Srikanthan
150,000
0.63
150,000
0.63
8
Mr.Ruchira Yasassri Alawatte & Mrs.G.T.N. De Silva
111,069
0.46
111,069
0.46
9
New Benson Trading (PVT) LTD
107,076
0.45
107,076
0.45
10
Acuity Partners (PRIVATE0 LIMITED/ Mr. Subramaniam Vasudevan
103,484
0.43
103,484
0.43
11
Mr. Abdul rahuman Ibrahim
98,247
0.41
133,634
0.56
12
Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka & Finance PLc / Mr. U.D.Premakuara
82,472
0.34
82,472
0.34
13
Miss. Prethiva Navaratrnam
78,156
0.33
78,156
0.33
14
Seylan Bank PLC / Mr. Don Kasun Thusara
75,000
0.31
75,000
0.31
15
Mr.Sanaka Kalinga Thenabadu & Mrs.L.P.Thenabadu, Miss.C.S. Thenabadu
74,496
0.31
74,496
0.31
16
Mrs. Sobika Rajeewan
62,201
0.26
62,201
0.26
17
Mr. Theodore dangle De Jonk
61,959
0.26
61,959
0.26
18
Miss.Mohamed Aroos rasheda Nasreen
56,126
0.23
56,126
0.23
19
Ravi Exports Private Limited
50,000
0.21
-
-
20
Miss. Sithampalam Durga
48,015
0.20
48,015
0.20
TOTAL
18,220,831
75.92
18,217,250
75.91
Director's Shareholdings as at
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
Name of Directors
No.of Shares
No.of Shares
Mr. A. M. Pandithage
960
960
Mr. H. S. R. Kariyawasan
NIL
NIL
Mr. M. M. A. R. P. Goonetileke
NIL
NIL
Mr. S. C. Ganegoda
1,824
1,824
Dr. T. K. D. A. P. Samarasinghe
NIL
NIL
Mr. L. A. K. I. Kodytuakku
NIL
NIL
Mr. D. K. De Silva Wijeyeratne
NIL
NIL
Mr. M. C. Sampath
NIL
NIL
Mr. L. Uralagamage
NIL
NIL
Mrs. S. Amarasekera, PC
NIL
NIL
Mr. M. J. S. Rajakariar
NIL
NIL
Dr. N. S. J. Nawaratne
NIL
NIL
Share Trading Information - For the three months ended 30.06.2024
(from 01/04/2024 to 30/06/2024)
Highest price
Rs. 57.00
Lowest price
Rs. 51.90
Last Traded Price
Rs. 54.50
No. of transactions
1,157
No. of shares traded
392,705
Value of shares traded
Rs. 21,012,325.50
Public Holding
Percentage of public holding as at 30.06.2024
34.99%
Total no. of shareholders representing public holding
5,154
Float-adjusted market capitalization
Rs. 452,630,640
424,918,560.00
The Company complies with option 5 of the Listing Rules 7.14.1 (i) (a) - Less than Rs.2.5 Bn Float Adjusted Market Capitalization which requires 20% minimum Public Holding.
8
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Legal Form
A Public Limited Company
Incorporated in Sri Lanka in 1987
Company Number PQ 21
The Stock Exchange Listing
The ordinary shares of the company are listed with the Colombo Stock Exchange of Sri Lanka
Directors
Mr. A. M. Pandithage - Chairman
Mr. H. S. R. Kariyawasan - Deputy Chairman
Mr. M. M. A. R. P. Goonetileke - Managing Director Mr. L. A. K. I. Kodytuakku - Deputy Managing Director Mr. S. C. Ganegoda
Dr. T. K. D. A. P. Samarasinghe
Mr. D. K. De Silva Wijeyeratne - Senior Independent Director Mr. M. C. Sampath
Mr. L. Uralagamage Mrs. S. Amarasekera, P.C. Mr. M. J. S. Rajakariar Dr. N. S. J. Nawaratne
Registered Office
Hayleys Building
400, Deans Road, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka.
Telephone
:
(94-11) 2627000
Fax
:
(94-11) 2627645
Office
131, Minuwangoda Road, Ekala, Sri Lanka
Telephone
:
(94-11)2232939
Fax
:
(94-11) 2232941
:
info@hayleysfibre.com
Web Site
:
www.hayleysfibre.com
HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC
INTERIM REPORT
Bankers
Hatton National Bank PLC
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd
Standard Chartered Bank
Seylan Bank PLC
People's Bank
National Development Bank PLC
Sampath Bank PLC
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC
Auditors
Ernst & Young
Chartered Accountants,
Rotunda Towers,
No.109, Galle Road,
P.O. Box. 101,
Colombo 03,Sri Lanka.
Legal Advisors
Corporate Legal Department
Julius & Creasy - Attorneys At Law
Secretaries
Hayleys Group Services (Pvt) Limited
No. 400, Deans Road, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka.
Telephone
:
(94-11) 2627650
Fascimile
:
(94-11) 2627645
:
info.sec@hayleys.com
Please direct any queries about the administration of shareholding to the Company Secretaries.
9
