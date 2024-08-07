HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Group

Company

Group

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Year end

Year end

Period Ended

Period Ended

31.03.2024

31.03.2024

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Period Ended

Period Ended

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Change

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

5,125,081

2,826,346

Revenue

(4,445,292)

(2,698,943)

Cost of sales

679,789

127,403

Gross profit

3,998

9,931

Other income

(134,975)

(57,251)

Selling and distribution expenses

(316,401)

(183,785)

Administrative expenses

232,411

(103,702)

Results from operating activities

55,006

75,066

Finance income

(154,842)

(55,029)

Finance cost

(99,836)

20,037

Net finance income/(cost)

132,575

(83,665)

Profit/(loss) before tax

(74,123)

13,878

Tax expense

58,452

(69,787)

Profit/(loss) for the period

Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to:

1,524,882

(1,354,200)

170,682

699

7,422

(113,084)

65,719

22,633

(48,887)

(26,254)

39,465

(15,219)

24,246

1,110,835

414,047

(954,343)

(399,857)

156,492

14,190

725(26)

(24,475) 31,897

(90,100) (22,984)

42,642 23,077

45,863 (23,230)

(61,040) 12,153

(15,177) (11,077)

27,465 12,000

(17,571) 2,352

9,894 14,352

879,471

580,136

299,335

(838,836)

(547,740)

(291,096)

40,635

32,396

8,239

0

0

2,471

2,048

423

26,359

(3,206)

29,565

(49,213)

(49,563)

350

20,252

(18,325)

38,577

15,837

30,455

(14,618)

(30,000)

(15,343)

(14,657)

(14,163)

15,112

(29,275)

6,089

(3,213)

9,302

(1,802)

(11,206)

9,404

4,287

(14,419)

18,706

(25,279)

(69,787)

Equity holders of the company

11,003

(2,011)

13,014

83,731

Non-controlling interest

13,243

11,905

1,338

58,452

(69,787)

24,246

9,894

14,352

(1.05)

(2.91)

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

0.46

(0.08)

-

-

-

Dividend per share (Rs.)

-

-

-

Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

4,287

(14,419)

18,706

-

-

-

4,287

(14,419)

18,706

0.18

(0.60)

-

-

-

-

1

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

Audited

Audited

Year Ended

Year Ended

31.03.2024

31.03.2024

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Group

Unaudited

Unaudited

Period Ended

Period Ended

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

58,452

(69,787)

Profit/(loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income that may not to be reclassified to the profit or loss in

subsequent periods

(3,325)

(1,633)

Re-measurement gains/(loss) on employee benefit obligations

998

490

Income tax effect on re-measurement gains/(loss) on employee benefit obligations

(2,327)

(1,143)

-

-

Revaluation of land

-

-

Income tax effect on revaluation of land

-

-

12,987

12,987

Net gain/(loss) on equity instrument designated at FVOCI

(3,878)

(3,878)

Income tax effect on net gain/(loss) on equity instrument designated at FVOCI

9,109

9,109

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the profit or loss in

subsequent periods

13,436

-

Net gain/ (loss) on cash flow hedges

13,436

-

20,218

7,966

Total other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax

78,670

(61,821)

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period attributable to:

(11,293)

(61,821)

Equity holders of the Company

89,963

-

Non-controlling interest

78,670

(61,821)

24,246

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

24,246

11,003

13,243

24,246

9,894

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,790

7,790

7,790

17,684

1,884

15,800

17,684

4,287

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,287

4,287

-

4,287

(14,419)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,419)

(14,419)

-

(14,419)

Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

2

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

-

-

-

Group

Company

Group

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

As at

As at

As at

As at

31.03.2024

31.03.2024

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Assets

Non-current assets

935,737

531,894

Property, plant and equipment

952,429

795,582

12,345

10,444

Right-of-use assets / Lease assets

11,653

14,420

29,918

4,597

Intangible assets

27,959

34,331

-

233,034

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

142,895

142,895

Other non-current financial assets

142,895

129,908

1,120,895

922,864

Total non-current assets

1,134,936

974,241

Current assets

762,634

383,982

Inventories

796,012

945,041

1,288,913

769,209

Trade and other receivables

1,638,630

794,698

12,707

3,962

Other current assets

26,285

4,396

12,799

12,799

Income tax recoverable

12,799

-

706,317

255,863

Amounts due from other related companies

196,424

325,096

-

-

Short-term deposits

-

112,484

62,434

23,654

Cash in hand and at bank

88,955

53,918

2,845,804

1,449,469

Total current assets

2,759,105

2,235,633

3,966,699

2,372,333

Total assets

3,894,041

3,209,874

Equity and liabilities

80,000

80,000

Stated capital

80,000

80,000

110,011

110,011

Other components of equity

110,011

98,079

50,625

50,625

Amalgamation reserves

50,625

50,625

1,156,513

921,856

Revenue reserves

1,167,516

1,181,622

1,397,149

1,162,492

Equity attributable to equity holders of the company

1,408,152

1,410,326

266,498

-

Non-controlling interest

279,741

256,044

1,663,647

1,162,492

Total equity

1,687,893

1,666,370

Non-current liabilities

313,333

313,333

Interest-bearing borrowings

293,332

-

18,328

13,948

Non-current lease liabilities

17,507

20,807

54,016

6,207

Deferred tax liabilities

56,285

54,447

37,489

31,176

Employee benefit obligations

43,831

40,799

423,166

364,664

Total non-current liabilities

410,955

116,053

Current liabilities

600,307

262,322

Trade and other payables

579,695

515,464

3,373

3,259

Current lease liabilities

3,542

2,905

41,951

7,720

Other current liabilities

45,501

38,987

146,378

164,511

Amounts due to other related companies

61,945

52,843

6,667

6,667

Current portion of interest bearing borrowings

26,668

16,144

1,068,502

400,698

Short-term interest bearing borrowings

1,058,713

785,608

12,708

-

Income tax payable

19,129

15,500

1,879,886

845,177

Total current liabilities

1,795,193

1,427,451

2,303,052

1,209,841

Total liabilities

2,206,148

1,543,504

3,966,699

2,372,333

Total equity and liabilities

3,894,041

3,209,874

Net assets per share (Rs.)

58.21

48.44

58.67

58.76

-

-

It is certified that the Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

-

-

-

0

Sgd

M. C. Sampath

Director/Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors are responsible for these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by,

Sgd

Sgd

A. M. Pandithage

M. M. A. R. P. Goonetileke

Chairman

Managing Director

Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

07th August 2024

Colombo

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

  • (0)
  • (0)

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

As at

As at

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

554,913

396,937

9,776

12,445

3,758

7,125

233,034

233,034

142,895

129,908

944,376

779,449

325,573

370,653

1,019,468

384,630

4,215

5,212

12,799

-

126,932

240,219

  • 112,473
    19,32418,172

1,508,311

1,131,359

2,452,687

1,910,808

80,000

80,000

110,011

100,902

50,625

50,625

926,143

978,367

1,166,779

1,209,894

-

-

1,166,779

1,209,894

293,334

-

13,007

16,435

8,009

27,903

33,388

28,974

347,738

73,312

231,045

260,246

3,428

2,792

6,477

5,146

76,125

36,386

26,666

-

594,429

314,136

  • 8,896
    938,170627,602

1,285,908

700,914

2,452,687

1,910,808

48.6250.41

  • 0

3

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period ended 30 June

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Group

Stated Capital

Other components of equity

Amalgamation reserves

Revenue reserves

Non-controlling

Total

interest

Group

Fair value reserve

Revaluation reserve

Cash flow hedge

Capital reserve

Revenue reserve

Retained earnings

of financial assets at

reserve

FVOCI

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01 April 2023

80,000

78,021

22,881

(6,718)

14,000

36,625

1,183,633

240,244

1,648,686

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,011)

11,905

9,894

Revaluation of land

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at FVOCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net loss on cash flow hedges

-

-

-

3,895

-

-

-

3,895

7,790

Income tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

3,895

-

-

(2,011)

15,800

17,684

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 June 2023

80,000

78,021

22,881

(2,823)

14,000

36,625

1,181,622

256,044

1,666,370

Balance as at 01 April 2024

80,000

87,130

22,881

-

14,000

36,625

1,156,513

266,498

1,663,647

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,003

13,243

24,246

Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at FVOCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-measurement gains/(loss) on employee benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net loss on cash flow hedges

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,003

13,243

24,246

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 June 2024

80,000

87,130

22,881

-

14,000

36,625

1,167,516

279,741

1,687,893

Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

4

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period ended 30 June

Stated Capital

Other Components of Equity

Amalgamation reserves

Revenue reserves

Total

Company

Fair value reserve

Revaluation

Capital reserve

Revenue reserve

Retained earnings

of financial assets

reserve

at FVOCI

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01 April 2023

80,000

78,021

22,881

14,000

36,625

992,786

1,224,313

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(14,419)

(14,419)

Revaluation of land

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at FVOCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(14,419)

(14,419)

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 June 2023

80,000

78,021

22,881

14,000

36,625

978,367

1,209,894

Balance as at 01 April 2024

80,000

87,130

22,881

14,000

36,625

921,856

1,162,492

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

4,287

4,287

Net gain/(loss) on equity instruments designated at FVOCI

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on employee benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax on other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

4,287

4,287

Dividends to equity holders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 June 2024

80,000

87,130

22,881

14,000

36,625

926,143

1,166,779

Notes from pages 7 to 8 form an integral part of these Financial Statements. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

5

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

-

-

Group

Company

Group

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Year ended

Year ended

Period Ended

Period Ended

31.03.2024

31.03.2024

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Cash Flows from operating activities

132,575

(83,665)

Profit/(loss) before taxation

39,465

27,465

Adjustments for:

133,215

35,362

Finance cost

24,853

46,314

(21,007)

(20,555)

Finance income

(218)

(16,333)

8,310

5,964

Provision for employee benefit obligations

6,570

8,449

59,510

27,374

Depreciation of property, plant & equipment

15,761

14,487

2,767

2,666

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

692

692

7,672

3,365

Amortisation of intangible assets

1,959

1,870

31

31

(Profit)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

31

-

(54,153)

Dividend income

-

-

25,021

35,512

Provision for bad & doubtful debts

(26,452)

(2,384)

13,614

14,696

Provision for slow moving inventories

19,097

(1,035)

361,708

(33,403)

Operating profit before working capital changes

81,727

79,556

259,638

(31,468)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

(52,475)

91,880

(690,585)

(642,203)

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

(336,843)

(160,654)

(473,112)

(16,392)

(Increase)/decrease in amounts due from related companies

509,893

(91,891)

180,906

75,052

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

(16,893)

92,631

49,825

95,767

Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related companies

(84,433)

(43,710)

(311,620)

(552,647)

Cash generated from operating activities

100,976

(32,188)

(133,215)

(35,362)

Finance cost paid

(24,853)

(46,314)

(104,366)

(32,836)

Income tax paid

(6,529)

(28,912)

(6,496)

(1,596)

Employee benefit paid

(228)

-

(555,697)

(622,441)

Net cash used in operating activities

69,366

(107,414)

Cash flows from investing activities

(198,829)

(169,444)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(32,453)

(13,951)

(1,389)

-

Purchase of intangible assets

-

-

21,007

20,555

Finance income

218

16,333

-

54,153

Dividend income

-

-

(179,211)

(94,736)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(32,235)

2,382

Cash flows from financing activities

(63,709)

-

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

-

-

(5,326)

(4,979)

Capital payment on lease

(1,302)

(1,238)

2,212,749

1,017,863

Proceeds from Interest-bearing borrowings

959,875

196,537

(1,535,614)

(480,828)

Repayments of interest-bearing borrowings

(1,015,747)

(231,290)

608,100

532,056

Net cash flows from financing activities

(57,174)

(35,991)

(126,808)

(185,121)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents

(20,043)

(141,023)

9,052

90,780

Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

(117,756)

9,052

(117,756)

(94,341)

Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period ( Note - A)

(137,799)

(131,971)

A. Analysis of cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June

62,434

23,654

Cash in hand and at bank

88,955

53,918

-

-

Short-term deposits

-

112,484

62,434

23,654

88,955

166,402

(180,190)

(117,995)

Bank overdrafts

(226,754)

(298,373)

(117,756)

(94,341)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

(137,799)

(131,971)

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

  • 0

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited

Period Ended

Period Ended

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

6,089

(3,213)

9,785

7,158

(25)

(16,264)

2,440

3,799

7,178

6,536

668

665

839

837

-

31

-

-

(26,545)

(917)

2,393

(762)

2,822

(2,130)

56,016

(2,681)

(223,967)

(222,445)

128,931

(748)

(32,520)

69,935

(88,386)

(32,358)

(157,104)

(190,427)

(9,785)

(7,158)

-

(11,141)

  1. -
    (167,117) (208,726)

(30,197)

(13,951)

-

-

25

16,264

-

-

(30,172)

2,313

-

-

(1,302)

(1,238)

466,543

66,090

(357,057)

(51,776)

108,184

13,076

(89,105)

(193,337)

(94,341)

90,780

(183,446)

(102,557)

19,324

18,172

  • 112,473
    19,324130,645

(202,770)

(233,202)

(183,446)

(102,557)

6

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1 The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34- Interim Financial Reporting. These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

2 Stated Capital

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

Value - ordinary shares (Rs.)

80,000,000

80,000,000

No of shares - ordinary shares

24,000,000

24,000,000

Voting rights

One vote per

One vote per

ordinary share

ordinary share

3 Contingencies, Capital and Other Commitments

There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingencies and other commitments, which were disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31st March 2024 except below given capital commitment.

Capital expenditure contracted for which no provision is made in the Financial Statements for the Group - Rs. 127.4 Million (2023 - Nil) and for the Company - Rs. 127.4 Million (2023 - Nil)

4 Events occurring after the reporting date

There have been no material events subsequent to the reporting date that require adjustments to or disclosure in the interim financial statements.

7

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

SHARE INFORMATION

Twenty Largest Shareholders as at 30 June 2024

Name of the Shareholder

No of Shares

%

No of Shares

%

as at

as at

30.06.2024

31.03.2024

1

Hayleys PLC

15,600,000

65.00

15,600,000

65.00

2

Mrs. Sarasvathi Vasudevan & Mr. S. Vasudevan

519,108

2.16

545,625

2.27

3

Mr.Iranjan Duminda Bandarigodage

350,000

1.46

334,000

1.39

4

Dedunu Capital (Private) Limited

265,000

1.10

265,000

1.10

5

Dr. Dilesh Jayantha

170,700

0.71

170,700

0.71

6

Mr. Ravindra Erle Rambukwelle

157,722

0.66

158,237

0.66

7

Mrs. Shanteswari Srikanthan & Mr. S. Srikanthan

150,000

0.63

150,000

0.63

8

Mr.Ruchira Yasassri Alawatte & Mrs.G.T.N. De Silva

111,069

0.46

111,069

0.46

9

New Benson Trading (PVT) LTD

107,076

0.45

107,076

0.45

10

Acuity Partners (PRIVATE0 LIMITED/ Mr. Subramaniam Vasudevan

103,484

0.43

103,484

0.43

11

Mr. Abdul rahuman Ibrahim

98,247

0.41

133,634

0.56

12

Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka & Finance PLc / Mr. U.D.Premakuara

82,472

0.34

82,472

0.34

13

Miss. Prethiva Navaratrnam

78,156

0.33

78,156

0.33

14

Seylan Bank PLC / Mr. Don Kasun Thusara

75,000

0.31

75,000

0.31

15

Mr.Sanaka Kalinga Thenabadu & Mrs.L.P.Thenabadu, Miss.C.S. Thenabadu

74,496

0.31

74,496

0.31

16

Mrs. Sobika Rajeewan

62,201

0.26

62,201

0.26

17

Mr. Theodore dangle De Jonk

61,959

0.26

61,959

0.26

18

Miss.Mohamed Aroos rasheda Nasreen

56,126

0.23

56,126

0.23

19

Ravi Exports Private Limited

50,000

0.21

-

-

20

Miss. Sithampalam Durga

48,015

0.20

48,015

0.20

TOTAL

18,220,831

75.92

18,217,250

75.91

Director's Shareholdings as at

30 June 2024

30 June 2023

Name of Directors

No.of Shares

No.of Shares

Mr. A. M. Pandithage

960

960

Mr. H. S. R. Kariyawasan

NIL

NIL

Mr. M. M. A. R. P. Goonetileke

NIL

NIL

Mr. S. C. Ganegoda

1,824

1,824

Dr. T. K. D. A. P. Samarasinghe

NIL

NIL

Mr. L. A. K. I. Kodytuakku

NIL

NIL

Mr. D. K. De Silva Wijeyeratne

NIL

NIL

Mr. M. C. Sampath

NIL

NIL

Mr. L. Uralagamage

NIL

NIL

Mrs. S. Amarasekera, PC

NIL

NIL

Mr. M. J. S. Rajakariar

NIL

NIL

Dr. N. S. J. Nawaratne

NIL

NIL

Share Trading Information - For the three months ended 30.06.2024

(from 01/04/2024 to 30/06/2024)

Highest price

Rs. 57.00

Lowest price

Rs. 51.90

Last Traded Price

Rs. 54.50

No. of transactions

1,157

No. of shares traded

392,705

Value of shares traded

Rs. 21,012,325.50

Public Holding

Percentage of public holding as at 30.06.2024

34.99%

Total no. of shareholders representing public holding

5,154

Float-adjusted market capitalization

Rs. 452,630,640

424,918,560.00

The Company complies with option 5 of the Listing Rules 7.14.1 (i) (a) - Less than Rs.2.5 Bn Float Adjusted Market Capitalization which requires 20% minimum Public Holding.

8

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Legal Form

A Public Limited Company

Incorporated in Sri Lanka in 1987

Company Number PQ 21

The Stock Exchange Listing

The ordinary shares of the company are listed with the Colombo Stock Exchange of Sri Lanka

Directors

Mr. A. M. Pandithage - Chairman

Mr. H. S. R. Kariyawasan - Deputy Chairman

Mr. M. M. A. R. P. Goonetileke - Managing Director Mr. L. A. K. I. Kodytuakku - Deputy Managing Director Mr. S. C. Ganegoda

Dr. T. K. D. A. P. Samarasinghe

Mr. D. K. De Silva Wijeyeratne - Senior Independent Director Mr. M. C. Sampath

Mr. L. Uralagamage Mrs. S. Amarasekera, P.C. Mr. M. J. S. Rajakariar Dr. N. S. J. Nawaratne

Registered Office

Hayleys Building

400, Deans Road, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka.

Telephone

:

(94-11) 2627000

Fax

:

(94-11) 2627645

Office

131, Minuwangoda Road, Ekala, Sri Lanka

Telephone

:

(94-11)2232939

Fax

:

(94-11) 2232941

E-mail

:

info@hayleysfibre.com

Web Site

:

www.hayleysfibre.com

HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

Bankers

Hatton National Bank PLC

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd

Standard Chartered Bank

Seylan Bank PLC

People's Bank

National Development Bank PLC

Sampath Bank PLC

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC

Auditors

Ernst & Young

Chartered Accountants,

Rotunda Towers,

No.109, Galle Road,

P.O. Box. 101,

Colombo 03,Sri Lanka.

Legal Advisors

Corporate Legal Department

Julius & Creasy - Attorneys At Law

Secretaries

Hayleys Group Services (Pvt) Limited

No. 400, Deans Road, Colombo 10, Sri Lanka.

Telephone

:

(94-11) 2627650

Fascimile

:

(94-11) 2627645

E-mail

:

info.sec@hayleys.com

Please direct any queries about the administration of shareholding to the Company Secretaries.

9

