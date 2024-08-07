HAYLEYS FIBRE PLC

INTERIM REPORT

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1 The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standard LKAS 34- Interim Financial Reporting. These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

2 Stated Capital 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 Value - ordinary shares (Rs.) 80,000,000 80,000,000 No of shares - ordinary shares 24,000,000 24,000,000 Voting rights One vote per One vote per ordinary share ordinary share

3 Contingencies, Capital and Other Commitments

There has been no significant change in the nature of the contingencies and other commitments, which were disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31st March 2024 except below given capital commitment.

Capital expenditure contracted for which no provision is made in the Financial Statements for the Group - Rs. 127.4 Million (2023 - Nil) and for the Company - Rs. 127.4 Million (2023 - Nil)

4 Events occurring after the reporting date

There have been no material events subsequent to the reporting date that require adjustments to or disclosure in the interim financial statements.