  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Haynes International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYN   US4208772016

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HAYN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
53.25 USD   +0.76%
Haynes International To Host 2023 Q1 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 At 9 : 00 am et.
PU
04:16pHaynes International, Inc. to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
04:16pHaynes International, Inc. to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
Summary 
Summary

Haynes International, Inc. to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

01/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
  • Company to host conference call on February 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, Ind., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, February 3, 2023 to discuss its first quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on February 2, 2023. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date:Friday, February 3, 2023
Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Dial-In Numbers:888-506-0062 (Domestic)Participant Access Code: 347392
 973-528-0011 (International) 

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, March 5, 2023. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic:877-481-4010International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode:47431 

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact:Daniel Maudlin
 Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
 Haynes International, Inc.
 765-456-6102


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 572 M - -
Net income 2023 53,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 63,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 657 M 657 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 239
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Shor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel W. Maudlin CFO, Treasurer & Vice President
Robert Hinman Getz Non-Executive Chairman
Venkat R. Ishwar Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Gregory Tipton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.67%657
JSW STEEL LIMITED-6.00%21 626
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.9.66%20 025
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.70%15 866
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.6.88%13 648
TERNIUM S.A.23.36%7 613