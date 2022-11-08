Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Haynes International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYN   US4208772016

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HAYN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
52.16 USD   +2.98%
04:16pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call
GL
04:16pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call
GL
10/18KeyBanc Trims Haynes International's Price Target to $51 From $52, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call

11/08/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KOKOMO, Ind., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, November 18, 2022 to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on November 17, 2022. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022
Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Dial-In Numbers:
877-545-0523 (Domestic) Participant Access Code: 618714
  973-528-0016 (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 16, 2022. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic: 877-481-4010International:  919-882-2331
Replay Passcode:46949  

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact:Daniel Maudlin
 Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
 Haynes International, Inc.
 765-456-6102


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:16pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call
GL
04:16pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call
GL
10/18KeyBanc Trims Haynes International's Price Target to $51 From $52, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
10/11Haynes International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
09/02Haynes International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
09/02Haynes International, Inc. Enters into Amendment No. 1 to Credit Agreement
CI
08/31HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29Transcript : Haynes International, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/29Haynes International Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
07/29Haynes International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 15, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 486 M - -
Net income 2022 44,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 54,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 625 M 625 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 092
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Haynes International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 50,65 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Shor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel W. Maudlin CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Robert Hinman Getz Chairman
Venkat R. Ishwar Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Gregory Tipton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.25.59%625
JSW STEEL LIMITED8.29%20 822
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-29.61%15 390
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-22.49%13 070
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.24%11 865
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.30.04%6 900