    HAYN

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HAYN)
Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call

04/20/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
KOKOMO, Ind., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021 to discuss its second quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on April 29, 2021. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date:Friday, April 30, 2021
Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Dial-In Numbers: 844-602-0380 (Domestic)
  862-298-0970 (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 28, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic: 877-481-4010International:919-882-2331
Replay Access:Conference: 40856  

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact:Daniel Maudlin
 Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
 Haynes International, Inc.
 765-456-6102

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
