Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Haynes International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYN   US4208772016

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HAYN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
32.58 USD   +4.16%
04:16pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
GL
04:15pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
AQ
12:34pHAYNES INTERNATIONAL : Wire Leans into Sustainability Efforts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Company to host conference call on July 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, Ind., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, July 29, 2022 to discuss its third quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on July 28, 2022. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In Numbers:        888-506-0062 (Domestic)        Participant Access Code: 408289
  973-528-0011 (International)  

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, August 28, 2022. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic:        877-481-4010:        International:    919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 45910    

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact:Daniel Maudlin
 Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
 Haynes International, Inc.
 765-456-6102

All news about HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:16pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
GL
04:15pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
AQ
12:34pHAYNES INTERNATIONAL : Wire Leans into Sustainability Efforts
PU
07/08KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Haynes International to $52 From $55, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
06/24HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NASDAQGS : HAYN) added to Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NASDAQGS : HAYN) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
05/31HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Haynes International, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/28HAYNES INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 469 M - -
Net income 2022 31,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,94 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 386 M 386 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 092
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Haynes International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,28 $
Average target price 49,50 $
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Shor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel W. Maudlin CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Robert Hinman Getz Chairman
Venkat R. Ishwar Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Gregory Tipton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-22.44%386
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-19.55%19 220
JSW STEEL LIMITED-10.85%17 586
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-14.43%15 801
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.05%15 164
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-14.85%7 000