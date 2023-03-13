Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Haynes International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAYN   US4208772016

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HAYN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00:01 10/03/2023 GMT
51.06 USD   -7.52%
11:37aHaynes International : to Present at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2023.
PU
03/07Insider Sell: Haynes International
MT
03/03Insider Sell: Haynes International
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haynes International : to Present at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2023.

03/13/2023 | 11:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our alloy experts will be presenting their technical papers at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo in Denver, Colorado, March 20-23rd, 2023. Join our alloy experts as they present their technical papers during the conference.

Tuesday March 23, 2023
starting at 8:10am

Presenter: Ling Chen
Presentation Title: Performance Of Corrosion-Resistant Alloys In Acidic Solutions Containing Bleach.
Presentation Details: Bleach has widespread applications in various industries, including pulp and paper, and water treatment. One of the key ingredients of bleach is sodium hypochlorite, which is a strong oxidant. Although sodium hypochlorite is extensively used in various industries, there is always a concern about failure of metallic components due to localized corrosion, especially in low pH-chloride solutions at elevated temperatures.

There are various alloying elements (including Nickel) that can catalyze pure sodium hypochlorite which limits the usage of a wide range of commercial alloys in bleach. However, in the chemical industry, process conditions seldom contain only sodium hypochlorite but rather a mixture of chemicals. Generally, titanium alloys are the preferred option in solutions containing bleach.

In the present study, several commercial alloys (Iron-base alloys, Nickel-base alloys, and Titanium-base alloys) were evaluated at elevated temperatures in low pH chloride solutions containing different concentrations of sodium hypochlorite. The results have shown no noticeable corrosion attack on base metal and welded regions of N06022, N06200 and R50400 alloy, whereas extensive corrosion attack on iron-base alloys (S31600, N08904 and N08367) occurred.

.

Thursday March 23, 2023starting at 10:10am

Presenter: Bingtao Li
Presentation Title: High Temperature Nitridation Resistance of Several Modern High Temperature Ni- and Co-Based Alloys.
Presentation Details: High temperature nitridation is a common corrosion issue in the processes ranging from those containing air to those containing more specific gases, such as nitrogen or ammonia. High temperature alloys could provide good nitridation resistance, but the nitridation data of commercial alloys in nitrogen or ammonia at high temperatures, such as 871°C and above, is limited. The paper studies the high temperature nitridation resistant behaviors of six modern commercial high temperature Ni- and Co-based alloys, which include four chromia forming alloys, HAYNES® 230®, HAYNES® 188®, HAYNES® 625 and HAYNES® 617, and two alumina forming alloys, HAYNES® 214® and a recently developed HAYNES® 233™ alloy. The high temperature nitridation tests were conducted for 1,008h cycled weekly in ultra-high purity nitrogen gas at 871 and 982°C (1600 and 1800°F). The test results showed different nitridation resistant behaviors of the chromia and alumina forming alloys. Either chromia or alumina scales formed on these alloys to provide nitridation protection in the nitrogen atmosphere. HAYNES® 214® and 233™ alloys with the formation of an alumina scale exhibited excellent nitridation resistance at both temperatures, and pre-oxidation treatment to form an alumina scale was proven to be very effective to improve high temperature nitridation resistance. Chromia scale showed less protection, particularly at 982°C. The nitridation resistant behaviors of these alloys are analyzed and discussed.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Haynes International Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 11:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
11:37aHaynes International : to Present at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2023.
PU
03/07Insider Sell: Haynes International
MT
03/03Insider Sell: Haynes International
MT
03/01Insider Sell: Haynes International
MT
02/28HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24Insider Sell: Haynes International
MT
02/24Haynes International Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage on Haynes International, Inc.
GL
02/16Loop Capital Initiates Haynes International With Outperform Rating, $65 Price Target
MT
02/09Insider Sell: Haynes International
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 569 M - 472 M
Net income 2023 53,1 M - 44,1 M
Net Debt 2023 70,1 M - 58,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 640 M 640 M 530 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 239
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Haynes International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 51,06 $
Average target price 62,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Shor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel W. Maudlin CFO, Treasurer & Vice President
Robert Hinman Getz Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Tipton Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald C. Campion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.75%640
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.15.21%20 611
JSW STEEL LIMITED-11.45%19 916
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION2.68%15 368
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.12.18%14 034
TERNIUM S.A.37.57%8 253