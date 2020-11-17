Log in
HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HAYN)
Haynes International to host 2020 Q4 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET.

11/17/2020 | 05:55pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Daniel Maudlin

Vice President of Finance and

Chief Financial Officer

Haynes International, Inc.

765-456-6102

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

  • Company to host conference call on November 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, IN, November 17, 2020 - Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, November 20, 2020 to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year-end financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on November 19, 2020. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date: Friday, November 20, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In Numbers:

844-369-8770

(Domestic)

862-298-0840

(International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 18, 2020. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic:

877-481-4010

International:

919-882-2331

Replay Access:

Conference: 38595

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-basedhigh-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Disclaimer

Haynes International Inc. published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 22:54:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 379 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,83 M - -
Net cash 2020 55,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,0x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 179
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Haynes International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,00 $
Last Close Price 22,47 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Shor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Hinman Getz Chairman
David L. Strobel Vice President-Operations
Daniel W. Maudlin CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Venkat R. Ishwar Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-37.20%280
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.10.80%22 122
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.54.28%15 447
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-8.16%11 674
JSW STEEL LIMITED26.29%11 036
EVRAZ PLC-6.21%7 283
