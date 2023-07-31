NEWS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Daniel Maudlin Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Haynes International, Inc. 765-456-6102

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO HOST

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

Company to host conference call on August 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, IN, July 25, 2023 - Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023 to discuss its third quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on August 3, 2023. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In Numbers: 888-506-0062 (Domestic) Participant Access Code: 497969 973-528-0011 (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, September 3, 2023. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 48694

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-basedhigh-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than