Hays : Japan's professonals seek a flexible workplace of the future that values employee wellbeing says new report by Hays

Flexible working options and employee wellbeing are top priorities for job seekers in Asia as they look to the new era of work, finds the new Uncovering the DNA of the Future Workplace in Asia report by leading recruitment experts Hays, which surveyed over 9,000 working professionals across Asia in February and again in September 2020.Respondents across Asia have dropped salary and benefit packages as their top priority and are instead looking at employee wellbeing as a definition of not only a crucial element to flexibility, but purpose and connection to their role.

In Japan, these results are mirrored with flexible working options emerging as a top priority for professionals when seeking a new employer in the post-pandemic future, and employee wellbeing as the definition of purpose in the new era of work.

Flexibility is key

Before the pandemic, when asked what they considered most important when looking for a new employer, the majority of respondents said 'salary or benefit package' (77 per cent), followed by 'identifying with company values and culture' (51 per cent) and 'job stability and security' (49 per cent). These priorities appear to have been exacerbated by the pandemic, with the notable exception of flexible working options shooting up the priority list to come to the forefront. More than half of respondents also said that salary or benefit package had become less important to them (55 per cent), marking a transformational shift in perspective, even if other indicators remain largely the same. The rise in importance of compassionate and engaged management also heralds an important shift in Japan's traditionally strict workplace hierarchies.

A distinct call for hybrid working models

The transition to remote working was a stark change for most professionals in Japan, as is evident in our data that shows only 28 per cent of organisations provided remote working options pre-pandemic outbreak. Perhaps this is why despite the vast majority of respondents who said remote working options had become more important to them following the pandemic (84 per cent), a large majority also said the option to work at the physical office had become more important (71 per cent) - the latter being a score that was unique to Japan by some distance. This indicates that hybrid working models may be the best way forward for organisations as they transition to more digital ways of working and protect against further crises.

Employee wellbeing builds purpose

91 per cent of respondents in Japan said that purpose played an important/very important role in motivating an employee's performance. Before the pandemic, the majority of respondents in Japan (69 per cent) said that in their opinion, 'being recognised and rewarded for their contributions' is what constituted meaningful work, followed by 'identifying or agreeing with a company's values and mission' (60 per cent) and 'feeling or seeing the impact of your work on society and the environment (55 per cent).

While these opinions were somewhat reshuffled post the pandemic outbreak, employers in Japan have kept pace with employee sentiments. The majority now say 'being part of an organisation that values employee wellbeing' is what defines meaningful work (67 per cent with 41 per cent of organisations currently providing this), followed by 'opportunities to use specialised skills that are unique to you' (49 per cent with 44 per cent of organisations currently providing this), and 'being recognised and rewarded for your contributions' (45 per cent with 50 per cent of organisations currently offering this).

Richard Eardley, Managing Director for Hays Japan commented, 'The rising sentiment in favour of employee wellbeing and flexibility, also an important aspect of work life balance, is unlikely to dissipate in an increasingly volatile world. A workplace of the future will recognise that integrating flexibility and employee wellbeing will not only attract the right talent and inspire purpose, but also protect its most important agents for progress and change - its people.'

About the Report

The Uncovering the DNA of the Future Workplace report in Asiais based on findings from two surveys conducted on more than 4,000 and 5,000 respondents respectively across the five Hays operating markets in Asia: China, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia; to measure sentiments on the four core elements we believe will shape workplaces of the future: flexibility, technology, upskilling and purpose. The first survey was concluded in February 2020 at the cusp of the pandemic, with the second having concluded in September of the same year. By comparing the two surveys, our findings aim to form a definitive understanding of how the pandemic has altered working sentiments, as well as a barometer for organisations as they seek to understand, attract and retain top talent amidst current challenges and those to come.

Download your copy of the full report here.