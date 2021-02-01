Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hays plc    HAS   GB0004161021

HAYS PLC

(HAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hays : Japan's professonals seek a flexible workplace of the future that values employee wellbeing says new report by Hays

02/01/2021 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Flexible working options and employee wellbeing are top priorities for job seekers in Asia as they look to the new era of work, finds the new Uncovering the DNA of the Future Workplace in Asia report by leading recruitment experts Hays, which surveyed over 9,000 working professionals across Asia in February and again in September 2020.Respondents across Asia have dropped salary and benefit packages as their top priority and are instead looking at employee wellbeing as a definition of not only a crucial element to flexibility, but purpose and connection to their role.

In Japan, these results are mirrored with flexible working options emerging as a top priority for professionals when seeking a new employer in the post-pandemic future, and employee wellbeing as the definition of purpose in the new era of work.

Flexibility is key

Before the pandemic, when asked what they considered most important when looking for a new employer, the majority of respondents said 'salary or benefit package' (77 per cent), followed by 'identifying with company values and culture' (51 per cent) and 'job stability and security' (49 per cent). These priorities appear to have been exacerbated by the pandemic, with the notable exception of flexible working options shooting up the priority list to come to the forefront. More than half of respondents also said that salary or benefit package had become less important to them (55 per cent), marking a transformational shift in perspective, even if other indicators remain largely the same. The rise in importance of compassionate and engaged management also heralds an important shift in Japan's traditionally strict workplace hierarchies.

A distinct call for hybrid working models

The transition to remote working was a stark change for most professionals in Japan, as is evident in our data that shows only 28 per cent of organisations provided remote working options pre-pandemic outbreak. Perhaps this is why despite the vast majority of respondents who said remote working options had become more important to them following the pandemic (84 per cent), a large majority also said the option to work at the physical office had become more important (71 per cent) - the latter being a score that was unique to Japan by some distance. This indicates that hybrid working models may be the best way forward for organisations as they transition to more digital ways of working and protect against further crises.

Employee wellbeing builds purpose

91 per cent of respondents in Japan said that purpose played an important/very important role in motivating an employee's performance. Before the pandemic, the majority of respondents in Japan (69 per cent) said that in their opinion, 'being recognised and rewarded for their contributions' is what constituted meaningful work, followed by 'identifying or agreeing with a company's values and mission' (60 per cent) and 'feeling or seeing the impact of your work on society and the environment (55 per cent).

While these opinions were somewhat reshuffled post the pandemic outbreak, employers in Japan have kept pace with employee sentiments. The majority now say 'being part of an organisation that values employee wellbeing' is what defines meaningful work (67 per cent with 41 per cent of organisations currently providing this), followed by 'opportunities to use specialised skills that are unique to you' (49 per cent with 44 per cent of organisations currently providing this), and 'being recognised and rewarded for your contributions' (45 per cent with 50 per cent of organisations currently offering this).

Richard Eardley, Managing Director for Hays Japan commented, 'The rising sentiment in favour of employee wellbeing and flexibility, also an important aspect of work life balance, is unlikely to dissipate in an increasingly volatile world. A workplace of the future will recognise that integrating flexibility and employee wellbeing will not only attract the right talent and inspire purpose, but also protect its most important agents for progress and change - its people.'

About the Report

The Uncovering the DNA of the Future Workplace report in Asiais based on findings from two surveys conducted on more than 4,000 and 5,000 respondents respectively across the five Hays operating markets in Asia: China, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Malaysia; to measure sentiments on the four core elements we believe will shape workplaces of the future: flexibility, technology, upskilling and purpose. The first survey was concluded in February 2020 at the cusp of the pandemic, with the second having concluded in September of the same year. By comparing the two surveys, our findings aim to form a definitive understanding of how the pandemic has altered working sentiments, as well as a barometer for organisations as they seek to understand, attract and retain top talent amidst current challenges and those to come.

Download your copy of the full report here.

Disclaimer

Hays plc published this content on 21 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAYS PLC
06:38aHAYS : Malaysia's professonals seek a flexible workplace of the future that valu..
PU
06:32aHAYS : Japan's professonals seek a flexible workplace of the future that values ..
PU
06:16aHAYS : Hong Kong SAR's professionals seek a flexible workplace of the future tha..
PU
06:12aHAYS : Openness to change and digitalisation of processes will define Hong Kong ..
PU
06:06aHAYS : China's tech job market is more candidate short than ever in the wake of ..
PU
05:58aHAYS : China's working professionals seek a flexible, diverse and purpose-driven..
PU
01/25Need to hire problem-solvers boosts recruiter SThree
RE
01/25HAYS : UBS Upgrades Hays to Buy from Neutral, Cuts PT
MT
01/14HAYS : New lockdowns cloud Hays outlook, net fees slide on pandemic hit
RE
01/14HAYS : Expects Fiscal H1 Operating Profit to Plummet on COVID-19 Impact
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 206 M 7 131 M 7 131 M
Net income 2021 29,5 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net cash 2021 294 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,6x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 2 360 M 3 237 M 3 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 438
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart HAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hays plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 145,23 GBX
Last Close Price 140,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Venables Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Weston Chief Technology Officer
Torsten G. Kreindl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYS PLC-1.54%3 237
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.11%75 425
PAYCHEX, INC.-6.29%31 490
RANDSTAD N.V.-3.34%11 450
ADECCO GROUP AG-5.61%10 171
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC8.03%7 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ