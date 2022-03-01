Hays : Quarterly Earnings

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. The information contained in this presentation is not audited, is for personal use and informational purposes only and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction in any country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation, or which would subject any member of the Hays Group to any registration requirement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information or opinions made in this presentation.

Statements in this presentation reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of its preparation. Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Group's operations, performance, prospects and/or financial condition. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. Additionally, forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No responsibility or obligation is accepted to update or revise any forward-looking statement resulting from new information, future events or otherwise. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any shares in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares of the Company or any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Liability arising from anything in this presentation shall be governed by English Law, and neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. Nothing in this presentation shall exclude any liability under applicable laws that cannot be excluded in accordance with such laws.